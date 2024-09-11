Direct Manila-Paris flights eyed to open more gateways to Europe

The delegations from the Philippines, Poland and Puerto Rico sail in a boat along the river Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background.

MANILA, Philippines — The tourism department is optimistic that the return of Air France's direct Manila-Paris flights will improve the country's travel convenience and connectivity to Europe.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 11, the Department of Tourism welcomed the resumption of direct flights to Paris starting in December, saying it could open more direct flights to other European countries "in the near future."

"With France holding the second highest number of visitor arrivals from the European Union, this direct connection will provide unparalleled convenience for travelers, boosting tourism and enabling a more convenient journey to the Philippines," the department said.

The DOT also welcomed the newly created air route, saying this would open the Philippines to more visitors from France and the European Union.

French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel announced the opening of the direct Manila-Paris flight on Tuesday, September 10. This marks the first direct flight from Manila to Paris in 20 years.

Fontanel also said this signifies that Air France is set to increase flights between the Philippines and Europe by 4% from 2024 to 2042.

— Cristina Chi with a report by Rosette Adel