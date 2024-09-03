^

DHSUD used only 4.4% of P200-million disaster shelter budget

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 3, 2024 | 3:37pm
Barangay officials and members of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office set up modular tents at the evacuation center of Barangay Bagong Silangan in Quezon City as residents evacuate their homes due to rising flood waters following the torrential rain brought by Typhoon #CarinaPH and the southwest monsoon on July 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Only P8.8 million out of a P200 million budget dedicated to shelter assistance during disasters has been used, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) reported on Tuesday.

This amounts to just 4.4% or P8.8 million of the allocated budget.

During the housing agency’s budget hearing in the Senate, Sen. Bato dela Rosa questioned the DHSUD’s low budget utilization particularly for the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program.

“P200 million was allocated for the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program, and P8.8 million has been used as of today, with P191 million remaining,” DHSUD Undersecretary Randy Escolango said.

The P200 million is part of the DHSUD’s 2024 general appropriations.

The funds spent so far were for fire incidents, Escolango said. They are also still processing requests related to Super Typhoon Carina, which struck the country in July.

The country was more recently ravaged by Tropical Storm Enteng, with a rising death toll still being verified by the national government.

Hurdles

The disaster shelter program requires local governments to meet several criteria to access the funds for disaster-stricken communities. These include submitting a master list of beneficiaries, a certificate of eligibility and a disaster report.

Beneficiaries must be heads of households and ensure their names are on the master list. They also need to complete a beneficiary eligibility sheet and provide an ID.

However, individuals already receiving shelter assistance from other agencies, like the National Housing Authority, are not eligible.

Questioning the process. Senators criticized the bureaucratic hurdles in accessing aid from the DHSUD, given that it should be done to provide relief to victims of disasters.

“We in the national government have to go down to the local level to help,” Dela Rosa said.

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel also questioned the DHSUD’s processes, asking why they passed the bulk to the local government.  

“Why not simplify the program? You’re passing it around,” Pimentel said.

Housing Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar responded by stating that the agency will consider easing the rules for the program.

The program is intended to “provide swift and effective aid to families whose homes have been destroyed by disasters,” as stated in the DHSUD's website. Beneficiaries of the program receive P15,000 in cash assistance.

