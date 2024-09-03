^

Headlines

Courts suspend work on September 3 due to 'Enteng'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 3, 2024 | 11:06am
Courts suspend work on September 3 due to 'Enteng'
Pedestrians hold on to their umbrellas against the torrential rain and strong winds brought by Tropical Storm Enteng and the enhanced southwest monsoon in Quezon City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Some court work across the country has been suspended on Tuesday, September 3, due to inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi).

Following the announcement from the Office of the Executive Secretary suspending government office work in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Calabarzon, the Supreme Court has suspended its operations, along with those of courts in Region IV-A and Metro Manila.

The Supreme Court's judicial records office, cash collection and disbursement division, and fiscal management and budget office will operate with a skeletal force.

Despite the office work suspension, courts and offices in Region IV-A and the NCR will remain accessible to lawyers, court users, and litigants through their respective hotline numbers and official email addresses.

Work suspended in courts outside NCR, Calabarzon

The following courts outside the Metro Manila and Calabarzon also suspended work due to inclement weather:

All courts

  • Santiago City, Isabela
  • Ilocos Sur

Regional Trial Court

  • Branch 53, Rosales, Pangasinan

Municipal Trial Court

  • Balungao, Pangasinan
  • Rosales, Pangasinan
  • Sta. Maria, Pangasinan

As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Enteng was seen over the coastal waters of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte going to the West Philippine Sea, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

vuukle comment

COURTS

ENTENG

MUNICIPAL TRIAL COURT

REGIONAL TRIAL COURT

SUPREME COURT

WALANG PASOK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Enteng'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Enteng'

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Enteng", the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this...
Headlines
fbtw
Military steps up naval, air patrols in Escoda Shoal

Military steps up naval, air patrols in Escoda Shoal

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Intensified air and naval patrols are being readied in Escoda Shoal in support of Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa...
Headlines
fbtw
DND gets copy of 1875 map of Philippines

DND gets copy of 1875 map of Philippines

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. recently received a print of an 1875 map of the Philippines, which shows its territories...
Headlines
fbtw
No DepEd payment for Sara&rsquo;s storybook &ndash;&nbsp;Angara

No DepEd payment for Sara’s storybook – Angara

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
There was no official record of payment for the making of the “Isang Kaibigan” storybook of Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA maintains there were enough weather advisories

PAGASA maintains there were enough weather advisories

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Enough advisories were issued before the onslaught of Tropical Storm Enteng, officials of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Northern Luzon still under Signal No. 2 as 'Enteng' crosses West Philippine Sea

Northern Luzon still under Signal No. 2 as 'Enteng' crosses West Philippine Sea

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 hours ago
Several areas in Northern Luzon stayed under Signal No. 2 on Tuesday morning, September 3, as Tropical Storm Enteng advanced...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP insists Quiboloy remains inside KOJC compound

PNP insists Quiboloy remains inside KOJC compound

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 3 hours ago
Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that the PNP remains confident pastor Apollo Quiboloy...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Enteng&rsquo; accelerates over West Philippine Sea

‘Enteng’ accelerates over West Philippine Sea

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) is now over the West Philippine Sea and is moving northward at a faster pace...
Headlines
fbtw
Storm Enteng sets off floods, landslides

Storm Enteng sets off floods, landslides

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Tropical Storm Enteng set off landslides and unleashed pounding rain that flooded many areas in Luzon starting Sunday night...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with