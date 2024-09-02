^

Headlines

No proof of payment for DepEd personnel who drew 'Isang Kaibigan'

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 5:59pm
No proof of payment for DepEd personnel who drew 'Isang Kaibigan'
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Vice President Sara Duterte, who was also the Education secretary at the time, launched the book “Isang Kaibigan” at Esteban Abada Elementary School on November 21, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — There is no official record of payment to the two Department of Education employees that Vice President Sara Duterte tapped to be illustrators for her self-authored children's book "Isang Kaibigan," which she launched during the national reading month last year. 

Education Secretary Sonny Angara shared this during the House appropriations committee's deliberation of the department's proposed P748-billion budget for 2025 on Monday, September 2.

"There is no payment made to them for whatever they did. So it's either they made it gratis or for free or they were paid on the side," Angara said in response to Rep. Rodge Gutierrez (1-Rider Partylist)'s question on whether the illustrators were from DepEd.

DepEd's press release for the launch of the 16-page book in November 2023 names Janina Simbillo and Joseph Caligner of DepEd's public affairs service as the book illustrators. 

The education secretary, who replaced Duterte on July 19, confirmed that Simbillo and Caligner are job order employees at DepEd. 

Both employees produced illustrations for Duterte's book "not in their official capacities," Dennis Legaspi, Angara's media relations chief, told Philstar.com in a message.

Gutierrez said the vice president's involvement of DepEd personnel in creating her book, which was allotted P10 million in the Office of the Vice President (OVP)'s proposed budget for 2025, is "something to note." 

However, DepEd officially had "no role in the production, development and printing of the Isang Kaibigan book," said DepEd Undersecretary Gina Gonong. 

Gonong explained that they only saw the book during the culmination of the Araw ng Pagbasa (Day of Reading) at Esteban Abada Elementary School in Quezon City in November 2023, when Duterte brought out the book to read it to select Grade 3 students.  

Printing each copy of the book will cost the government at most P50, based on the OVP's estimates. The OVP plans to distribute 200,000 copies of the book for free to children in remote areas.

vuukle comment

DEPED

INDAY SARA DUTERTE

NATIONAL BUDGET 2025

OVP

SONNY ANGARA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 1 hoisted over parts of Luzon, Visayas due to 'Enteng'

Signal No. 1 hoisted over parts of Luzon, Visayas due to 'Enteng'

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA raised Signal No. 1 in several areas in Luzon and Visayas due to Tropical Depression...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Enteng'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Enteng'

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Enteng", the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 2 due to &lsquo;Enteng&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 2 due to ‘Enteng’

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
Several local government units have suspended in-person classes for Monday, September 2, due to tropical cyclone Enteng.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on Sept. 2 due to 'Enteng,' monsoon

LIVE LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on Sept. 2 due to 'Enteng,' monsoon

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Several areas in Metro Manila are experiencing floods on Monday (September 2) due to inclement weather caused by tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
US, Japan, Australia hit China over Philippine ship ramming

US, Japan, Australia hit China over Philippine ship ramming

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The United States condemned what it described as China’s “dangerous” conduct against the Philippines, after...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Courts suspends work on September 2 due to 'Enteng'

Walang Pasok: Courts suspends work on September 2 due to 'Enteng'

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Courts across the Philippines suspended work due to the inclement weather brought on by Tropical Storm Enteng (international...
Headlines
fbtw
EU 'condemns dangerous actions' by China against Philippine ship

EU 'condemns dangerous actions' by China against Philippine ship

7 hours ago
The European Union accused China on Sunday of taking "dangerous actions" against the Philippines, as Beijing and Manila blamed...
Headlines
fbtw
Bicol, other regions warned of flooding, landslides due to 'Enteng,' habagat

Bicol, other regions warned of flooding, landslides due to 'Enteng,' habagat

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Several regions are warned of possible floods and landslides due to the effects of Tropical Storm “Enteng” and...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace suspends government work in NCR due to 'Enteng'

Palace suspends government work in NCR due to 'Enteng'

8 hours ago
Malacañang suspended all government work in the National Capital Region on Monday, September 2, due to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with