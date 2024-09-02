^

2,209 passengers stranded due to ‘Enteng’

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 12:09pm
Passengers are stranded in several ports due to Tropical Storm Enteng on September 2, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday, September 2 estimated that there are 2,209 passengers stranded across Calabarzon, Bicol and Eastern Visayas due to Tropical Storm “Enteng”. 

Enteng, combined with the southwest monsoon, triggered rains and winds across the country. As of 11 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)  estimated the center of the storm at 115 kilometers northeast of Infanta, Quezon. 

“The PCG monitored 2,209 passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers, 47 vessels, 603 rolling cargoes, and 3 motorbancas stranded,” the PCG said in a statement. 

The breakdown of stranded passengers and vessels are as follows: 

Calabarzon/Southern Tagalog (Port of Lucena, Port of San Andres, Tilik Port, Real Port, Polillo Port)

  • 60 passengers, drivers, helpers 
  • 10 vessels
  • 22 rolling cargoes
  • 3 motorbancas

Bicol (Tabaco Port, Pioduran Port, Pasacao Port, Virac Port, San Andres Port, Masbate City Port, Aroroy Port, San Jacinto Port, San Pascual Port, Placer Port, Mobo Port, Matnog Port, Pilar Port)

  • 978 passengers, drivers, helpers 
  • 31 vessels
  • 275 rolling cargoes

Eastern Visayas (Sta. Clara Dapdap Port, Looc Port, Naval Port, Carigara Port, Calubian Port, Port of Maasin, Port of Benit, Port of Padre Burgos)

  • 1,171 passengers, drivers, helpers 
  • 6 vessels
  • 306 rolling cargo

The PCG also monitored 16 vessels and 20 motorbancas that needed to take shelter in the various ports in these regions. 

As of 8 a.m. the Philippine Ports Authority (PAA) also recorded 35 stranded passengers in Ports and Maritime Organization MarQuez or Marinduque/Quezon.

PAA reminded all passengers to contact their concerned shipping lines before proceeding to any ports to avoid any inconvenience.

Gale warnings issued 

PAGASA has also issued a gale warning in several Luzon areas for Monday, warning fisherfolk and mariners not to travel the seas. The following areas have rough sea conditions due to Enteng: 

The eastern seaboards of northern and central Luzon 

  • Eastern Coast Of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-lo, Gonzaga, Santa Ana)
  • Isabela 
  • Aurora 

The eastern and southern seaboards of southern Luzon

  • Sorsogon
  • Albay
  • Catanduanes
  • Camarines Sur
  • Camarines Norte
  • Quezon Including Polillo Islands

— With reports from Intern/Janica Kate Buan

