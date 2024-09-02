Bicol, other regions warned of flooding, landslides due to 'Enteng,' habagat

MANILA, Philippines — Several regions are warned of possible floods and landslides due to the effects of Tropical Storm “Enteng” and the southwest monsoon on Monday (September 2).

As of Monday, weather bureau PAGASA has issued several general flood advisories to different regions.

Here is the list of regions with flood advisories:

Extreme (flood is occurring and above critical level; advised to take appropriate measure)

Bicol Camarines Sur Catanduanes Masbate Sorsogon Albay Camarines Norte

Eastern Visayas Northern Samar Eastern Samar Biliran Samar Leyte Southern Leyte



Severe (flood is threatening; remain alert for possible floods, flash floods and landslides)

Cagayan Valley Cagayan Isabela

Central Luzon Bataan Aurora Zambales

Calabarzon Cavite Laguna Batangas Rizal Quezon

Mimaropa Palawan Occidental Mindoro Oriental Mindoro Romblon Marinduque

Western Visayas Aklan Negros Occidental Capiz Antique Iloilo Guimaras

Central Visayas Siquijor Negros Oriental Cebu Bohol



Monderate (flood is possible;precautionary measures advised):

Cordillera Administrative Region Ifugao Mountain Province Benguet Apayao Kalinga Abra

Ilocos Region ‘ La Union Ilocos Norte Ilocos Sur Pangasinan

Zamboanga Peninsula Zamboanga Del Sur Zamboanga Sibugay Zamboanga Del Norte

Northern Mindanao Misamis Occidental Lanao del Norte Bukidnon Camiguin Misamis Oriental



Out of the 18 major river basins in the country, Bicol, and the National Capital Region Pasig Marikina Laguna de Bay are under flood watch. Dams that are under flood watch are Angat sub-basin and Ambuklao-Binga-San Roque Sub-basin.

Pagasa said that flooding in urban areas not under flood advisories is possible due to blocked drainages.