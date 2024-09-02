Bicol, other regions warned of flooding, landslides due to 'Enteng,' habagat
MANILA, Philippines — Several regions are warned of possible floods and landslides due to the effects of Tropical Storm “Enteng” and the southwest monsoon on Monday (September 2).
As of Monday, weather bureau PAGASA has issued several general flood advisories to different regions.
Here is the list of regions with flood advisories:
Extreme (flood is occurring and above critical level; advised to take appropriate measure)
- Bicol
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
- Albay
- Camarines Norte
- Eastern Visayas
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Biliran
- Samar
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
Severe (flood is threatening; remain alert for possible floods, flash floods and landslides)
- Cagayan Valley
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Central Luzon
- Bataan
- Aurora
- Zambales
- Calabarzon
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Rizal
- Quezon
- Mimaropa
- Palawan
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Marinduque
- Western Visayas
- Aklan
- Negros Occidental
- Capiz
- Antique
- Iloilo
- Guimaras
- Central Visayas
- Siquijor
- Negros Oriental
- Cebu
- Bohol
Monderate (flood is possible;precautionary measures advised):
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Ifugao
- Mountain Province
- Benguet
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Abra
- Ilocos Region ‘
- La Union
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- Pangasinan
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga Del Sur
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Zamboanga Del Norte
- Northern Mindanao
- Misamis Occidental
- Lanao del Norte
- Bukidnon
- Camiguin
- Misamis Oriental
Out of the 18 major river basins in the country, Bicol, and the National Capital Region Pasig Marikina Laguna de Bay are under flood watch. Dams that are under flood watch are Angat sub-basin and Ambuklao-Binga-San Roque Sub-basin.
Pagasa said that flooding in urban areas not under flood advisories is possible due to blocked drainages.
- Latest
- Trending