Evangelist group urges Quiboloy to surrender: ‘No one is above the law’

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 1:52pm
In this undated member, Apollo Quiboloy preaches to members of the Restorationist church he founded based in Davao City.
MANILA, Philippines —   The Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches (PCEC) called on doomsday preacher and wanted sex trafficker Apollo Quiboloy to surrender to authorities after Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members clashed with police forces in Davao City.  

Around 2,000 cops are on the manhunt for Quiboloy in the KOJC compound. However, a prayer rally with Quiboloy’s defenders turned violent, leaving at least seven police officers injured. 

“In light of the ongoing situation involving Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and co-accused members of KOJC, we urge him to consider surrendering to the authorities. It is essential to recognize that no one is above the law, and facing accusers and investigations peacefully is a fundamental principle of justice,” PCEC National Director Bishop Noel Pantoja wrote in a statement. 

Pantoja also urged the Philippine National Police to practice restraint and uphold human rights in servince the arrest warrant.

“We also appeal to our government leaders to act as peacemakers and not leverage issue for political gain. The pursuit of justice should not be marred by the divisions of politics,” Pantoja said. 

Pantoja urged everyone to be an instrument of peace.  

“Together, let us work towards a resolution that honors justice, upholds human dignity, and fosters a spirit of peace within our nation,” he said. 

In a separate statement, Archbishop of Davao Romulo Valles appealed for peace and calm in Davao. 

“I am morally impelled to speak out, for and in behalf of peace, and to make an appeal for calmness and sobriety among the people of Davao City, especially those involved in the ongoing situation at the KOJC Compound here,” Valles said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Valles said that many people within and outside Davao want the rule of law to be respected. However, he found the number of police officers in the area to be overwhelming. 

“I appeal for the immediate peaceful resolution to the situation, and the mutual respect and introspection of all. Let us respect the humanity of everyone, and their inherent rights. Let sobriety take the upper hand in our judgment and action!” Valles added. 

Quiboloy has long evaded the authorities despite the multiple warrants issued against him.  

The doomsday preacher is wanted for complaints of human trafficking and sexual abuse. On top of the local arrest warrants, Quiboloy is also on the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list for human trafficking.

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

KINGDOM OF JESUS CHRIST

KOJC
