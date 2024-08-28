^

Headlines

Philippines calls for 'more dynamic' pact with US to counter China

Michael Punongbayan - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 8:48am
Philippines calls for 'more dynamic' pact with US to counter China
Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro (L) talks to Col. Edward Evans, the Chief of Joint US Military Advisory Group during a visit to Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan province, northern Philippines on August 3, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — While the US has reassured its oldest Asian ally that their defense partnership is “ironclad,” Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. called for the pact to be made “more dynamic” to avoid falling into “China’s trap.”

“The mutual defense treaty should be interpreted dynamically,” he told the forum organized by the US Indo-Pacific Command.

He also urged regional nations to call out China, which he described as the “biggest disruptor of peace,” for its activities in the busy waterway.

“I believe they’re not undeterrable because it’s just a question of getting a worldwide consensus,” Teodoro said.

He said it is also important for the Philippines to “collaboratively and on our own” build up its military as deterrence “in order to give them pause that we are serious in protecting our sovereignty and we will fight for it.”

“What people don’t realize is that there is active effort to reshape the international order publicly articulated by China to create a new world order and what is this new world order, this new world order will mean it will be China-led,” Teodoro pointed out.

He said such new world order will have no credibility. “Even their historical basis is questionable,” Teodoro said, referring to China.

“On the one hand, the world should see the duplicity here. They want to be bridges of peace in the Middle-East, in Africa, elsewhere where there is conflict. Yet what are they doing in their backyard, that’s what the world should see,” he stressed.

“We should not allow China to define what ASEAN centrality means. We should get together in ASEAN and protect each other’s sovereign rights and sovereignty while settling our internal disputes between and amongst ourselves,” he said.

“Yet what is China trying to do? Trying to break us apart and that fortunately will not happen because I believe firmly that our leaders realize that in this region, China, although without saying it and I’ll say it for you, is the biggest disruptor of international peace in the ASEAN region,” he added. — Alexis Romero

vuukle comment

ASEAN

GILBERT TEODORO

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guo siblings fled Philippine by &lsquo;small white boat&rsquo;

Guo siblings fled Philippine by ‘small white boat’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo and her siblings left the country using boats bound for Sabah, Malaysia last July, her sister...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP budget hearing: VP Sara goes ballistic

OVP budget hearing: VP Sara goes ballistic

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte went ballistic during yesterday’s House of Representatives appropriations committee hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
US open to escort Philippine resupply missions in West Philippine Sea

US open to escort Philippine resupply missions in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
Sending US ships to escort Philippine vessels on supply missions in the West Philippine Sea is “an entirely reasonable...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos has &lsquo;very good&rsquo; idea on who aided Guo

President Marcos has ‘very good’ idea on who aided Guo

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has a “very good” idea on who helped dismissed Bamban, mayor Alice Guo leave the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP

Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP

By Cristina Chi | 15 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte does not believe that the budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under her term should...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No rights violations committed in KOJC raid &mdash; President Marcos

No rights violations committed in KOJC raid — President Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
No human rights violations were committed during the police operations at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City,...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos trust ratings up, VP slips &ndash; OCTA

President Marcos trust ratings up, VP slips – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
For the first time since the start of their term, Vice President Sara Duterte obtained statistically lower satisfaction and...
Headlines
fbtw
KOJC gets temporary protection order; PNP search continues

KOJC gets temporary protection order; PNP search continues

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 10 hours ago
The Davao Regional Trial Court Branch 15 yesterday issued a temporary protection order directing the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Fines for tollway RFID, load violations deferred to October

Fines for tollway RFID, load violations deferred to October

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
Enforcement of penalties for using expressways without an electronic toll collection (ETC) device has been deferred, from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with