Senate gets custody of Shiela Guo ahead of hearing

Shiela Guo, sister of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, arrives at the detention area of the Senate yesterday ahead of the chamber’s probe on their flight to another country.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 26 resource persons, including department secretaries as well as bureau and agency heads, are expected to appear today before a joint hearing by three Senate committees on the escape of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, her siblings and companions.

One of the resource persons is Guo’s sister Shiela Leal Guo, who was turned over to the chamber yesterday by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after being charged with obstruction of justice and illegal use of passport, among other criminal charges.

Guo’s business partner Cassandra Li Ong was turned over to the House of Representatives by the NBI.

The joint hearings by the justice and human rights sub-committee and the committees on women, children, family relations and gender equality and on public services would be presided over by Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

The committees are also expected to discuss the proposal of the Department of Foreign Affairs to cancel the Philippine passport of Alice Guo, who turned out be a Chinese national named Guo Hua Ping.

Shiela and Ong, an incorporator of Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) Whirlwind Corp., were arrested by Indonesian authorities at Mega Mall Batam Centre, a mall in Riau, Indonesia on Aug. 20.

Other invited resource persons are Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

Also invited were Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, NBI Director Jaime Santiago, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) chairman Alejandro Tengco, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Emilio Aquino, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines director general Manuel Antonio Tamayo, Philippine Statistics Authority Undersecretary Dennis Mapa and Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission’s Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz.

Lawyer Elmer Galicia, who notarized Alice Guo’s counter-affidavit earlier this month even after she had supposedly left the country in July, has also been invited to the hearing.

In handcuffs

Shiela was in handcuffs when when NBI agents and staff of the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms escorted her to the Senate detention facility.

Senate sergeant-at-arms Roberto Ancan said Shiela underwent a medical checkup before she was led to her detention facility.

“The process was from NBI. We received (Shiela) here, her personal belongings and other things. We will check if the inventory is correct. Her physical condition is OK as the doctor has said, we also have to check with our medical,” Ancan told reporters.

Shiela is not allowed to use cellphones, but may contact her lawyer through her Senate custodian.

Senate President Francis Escudero said Shiela may only be released and returned to NBI custody upon the recommendation of the committees, “after she relieves herself of the contemptuous act against the committee and after I sign the release order.”

Shiela’s lawyer Stephen David yesterday visited her in detention and advised her to cooperate with the Senate.

He also said Alice Guo had signified her intention to come out and surrender before he lost contact with her. He said the last time he had contact with Alice was last Thursday.

“Actually, she confirmed to me on Thursday that she will give up, which I hope she surrenders. However, after that (conversation)… unfortunately, I can’t contact her anymore,” David said. “I want her to face the law, face the court as she has a good defense. But of course, she won’t be able to use her defense if she won’t face the court.”

Lawmakers’ request

Earlier yesterday, NBI’s Santiago said the bureau turned over Shiela and Ong to the Senate and the House upon the request of lawmakers.

“We filed criminal charges against them, and after they are done with the Senate and Congress, they will be turned over to us again,” Santiago told reporters. “Both the Senate and Congress requested the turnover, and we have complied.”

When asked about the delay in their transfer to lawmakers, Santiago explained that the NBI had to follow procedures, including filing of charges against the two women and subjecting them to inquest proceedings.

Santiago also assured the public that their search for Alice continues.

“We are still on the lookout for her, as well as for Wesley Guo,” he said, referring to the dismissed mayor’s brother.

He also shrugged off the threat of Ong’s lawyer Ferdinand Topacio to sue the NBI for arbitrary detention.

“They can do that but there is no arbitrary detention here. Remember, arbitrary detention only occurs during office hours. Well, we’ve been on holiday since Friday, it’s good that even though it’s a holiday today, we’re still working,” Santiago said.

The criminal charges filed against Shiela and Ong include obstruction of justice and illegal use of a passport.

Meanwhile, House sergeant-at-arms retired Police Maj. Gen. Napoleon Taas officially received Ong at 12:57 p.m., with NBI assistant director Winmar Ramos signing the turnover papers.

The turnover papers indicate that Ong has already been been charged with violating Sec. 1(c) of Presidential Decree No. 1829 on harboring or concealing, or facilitating the escape of, any person he knows, or has reasonable ground to believe or suspect, has committed any offense under existing penal laws in order to prevent his arrest prosecution and conviction and the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

The NBI has requested that it be notified by the House before it decides to release Ong.

Ong is part owner of Whirldwind Corp. which leased a land in Porac, Pampanga to online gaming operator Lucky South 99.

She was cited for contempt by the House after repeatedly failing to attend hearings related to POGO-related crimes.

According to Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chairman of the House committee on dangerous drugs and designated overall chairman of the quad-committee investigating the links of POGOs to criminal activities, Ong’s testimony is of “critical importance” to their probe.

“Cassandra Li Ong is very important because she is our only link to Lucky South 99 and other illegal POGO hubs that were raided by the PAOCC. She had a major participation because she appears to be the liaison between these illegal POGOs and PAGCOR,” he said.

Barbers said they need to obtain information from Ong “about the owners, lawyers and incorporators involved in these operations, because it’s clear that there are numerous illegal activities going on.”

“The first question we need to ask her is whether she was aware of the scam hubs, torture, prostitution and other illicit activities. Cassandra Li Ong is a very vital resource person in the quad-committee’s investigation into illegal POGOs,” he added.

For his part, committee on human rights chairman Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. highlighted the significance of Ong’s testimony in clarifying key issues, particularly the alleged connections between former president Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque and Lucky South 99.

“The quad-committee intends to invite Ms. Ong to our next hearing to shed light on critical issues. For instance, her testimony will help us ascertain the true nature of Atty. Harry Roque’s ties to Lucky South 99,” Abante maintained. — Mark Ernest Villeza, Sheila Crisostomo, Evelyn Macairan