PNP mulls charges against Quiboloy supporters for spreading falsehoods

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 2:13pm
PNP mulls charges against Quiboloy supporters for spreading falsehoods
Followers of native church the Kingdom of Jesus Christ block the road leading to the Davao International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in protest of the alleged oppression against them as their founder, Apollo Quiboloy, is wanted internationally for sex offenses and human trafficking.
Diana Lhyd Suelto for The STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) Region XI is considering filing charges against supporters of Apollo Quiboloy, the fugitive founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, for spreading false information.

PNP Region XI spokesperson Catherine Dela Rey mentioned this in an interview with DZRH on Monday morning, saying that Quiboloy's followers, through broadcast network SMNI, caused “chaos and panic” by spreading falsehoods.

“They're making it seem like the whole of Davao City will be protesting, but that's not true... it's only their members,” Dela Rey said in Filipino.

This comes after SMNI, in a social media post, claimed that the police had implemented a lockdown at all entry points to Davao City to allegedly prevent supporters of the fugitive preacher from entering.

In response, the PNP Region XI refuted SMNI's claim, stating that it was KOJC members who obstructed the national highway as part of their protest against the police's execution of the arrest warrant for the preacher, who is facing charges of abuse and human trafficking.

Dela Rey also debunked SMNI's claim that seven KOJC supporters died as a result of the police raid, clarifying that there was only one fatality, which was unrelated to the police operation.

To apprehend Quiboloy, the regional police deployed 2,000 personnel to search the 30-hectare compound, a move condemned by Vice President Sara Duterte and former President Rodrigo Duterte, who are allies of the preacher.

Media network SMNI, which recognizes Quiboloy as its honorary chairman, currently operates only on its social media platforms. It was indefinitely suspended in January 2024 for failing to comply with the National Telecommunications Commission's order regarding alleged franchise violations.

Violating permit

The demonstrators also violated the terms of their protest permit, Dela Rey said. The permit stated they would only conduct prayer vigils and candle-lighting rallies within the KOJC compound.

The stated purpose of the protest, however, was not observed. Instead, they occupied lanes on the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway in Davao City, causing traffic and tension.

The protesters also blocked the road to Davao Airport, compromising access to the international gateway, according to the police spokesperson.

“They claim to be law-abiding citizens, but they are the ones violating the permit they obtained from the city government of Davao by occupying the highway,” Dela Rey said in the DZRH interview.

Three of the protesters were arrested for aggressive acts during the rally, which resulted in six policemen being injured.

