Quiboloy’s ‘heartbeat’ detected in KOJC underground bunker – police spox

Followers of native church the Kingdom of Jesus Christ block the road leading to the Davao International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in protest of the alleged oppression against them as their founder, Apollo Quiboloy, is wanted internationally for sex offenses and human trafficking.

MANILA, Philippines — There are notable indications that fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy is hiding in the Davao City compound of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said, and among these is his "heartbeat."

PNP Region XI spokesperson Catherine Dela Rey said the PNP’s ground-penetrating radar monitored it in the underground bunker discovered in the compound of the church Quiboloy founded.

“As of now, what we're really looking for is the entrance to the bunker because the life detection device we used has positively detected heartbeats underground,” Dela Rey said in Filipino, in an interview with Teleradyo.

The device is used to produce an image of the subsurface through radar pulses. It can also detect heartbeats, movement and heat signature.

There were multiple heartbeats detected in the bunker which was discovered on Saturday, indicating the existence of the preacher there, Dela Rey said.

Added to this is “positive information” that Quiboloy is inside the compound.

“The actions of the members of KOJC were aggressive and violent. There were structures they refused to let us enter, which indicates that they are hiding something,” Dela Rey said in Filipino.

Protests and road blockade

As of press time, supporters of the preacher are preventing motorists from accessing a major road from the Davao International Airport as a form of protest against police activities in the KOJC compound.

"In fact, the airport exit is inaccessible; we were only able to secure the airport entrance," Dela Rey said.

Besides disrupting traffic, protesters are calling for the resignation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Dela Rey, in a separate interview, said three protesters were already arrested due to obstruction of justice and direct assault during the rally which resulted in six policemen being injured.

“Because they became aggressive and violent,” Dela Rey said on DZRH.

“During po sa rally, grabe po yung pagka agresibo nila. Hinampas po... pinaghahampas po ng KOJC members,” she added. (During the rally, they were extremely aggressive. The KOJC members were hitting cops... they were striking repeatedly.)

Monday marks the third day police officers from Region XI have been staking outside the KOJC compound to implement the arrest warrant on Quiboloy.

Around 2,000 police officers have entered the 30-hectare church compound to apprehend the preacher, who is facing charges of child and sexual abuse along with human trafficking.