^

Headlines

Cassandra Ong, Sheila Guo back in the Philippines; Senate to serve arrest warrant to Alice

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 6:16pm
Cassandra Ong, Sheila Guo back in the Philippines; Senate to serve arrest warrant to Alice
Indonesian authorities apprehend Cassandra Ong and Shiela Guo
Raffy Tulfo / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Shiela Leal Guo, sister of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo and Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) incorporator Cassandra Li Ong have arrived back in the Philippines, according to Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston Casio on Thursday.

Guo and Ong were apprehended by Indonesian authorities in Riau. The dismissed Bamban mayor, who was initially with them, managed to escape.

When asked if Ong and Guo are back in the Philippines, Casio confirmed, “yes.”

Shiela Leal Guo has an outstanding arrest order from the Senate due to her failure to attend multiple Senate hearings related to POGOs.

Senate President Francis Escudero said that the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, Roberto Ancan Jr., is coordinating with the Manila International Airport Authority to serve the Senate’s arrest order for Guo.

As for Ong, Escudero mentioned that his office is working with Sen. Risa Hontiveros' staff on a contempt citation. The House has a warrant of arrest prepared for Ong.

Ong has been repeatedly mentioned in Congressional hearings as one of the incorporators of Lucky South 99 but has never appeared. She was also identified as the link between former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Lucky South 99, after the latter was named as a legal officer for the POGO hub.

Authorities have been pursuing Alice Guo and her associates for several weeks, raising suspicions that Philippine public officials may have conspired to facilitate their escape. Hontiveros and other leaders believe this possibility is highly likely.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara&rsquo;s book plagiarized? Risa to block P10 million budget

Sara’s book plagiarized? Risa to block P10 million budget

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Social media and online forums were abuzz yesterday after claims circulated that the picture book authored by Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Lucky South 99 POGO rep, Alice Guo's sister nabbed by Indonesian immigration

Lucky South 99 POGO rep, Alice Guo's sister nabbed by Indonesian immigration

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Remulla said that the arrest proves the “connection” between the raided POGO hubs in Bamban and Porac. 
Headlines
fbtw
Guo&rsquo;s change of heart delays her return from Singapore &mdash; PNP

Guo’s change of heart delays her return from Singapore — PNP

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac was supposed to return to the country last week but she apparently had a change...
Headlines
fbtw
Printing of VP Sara's book is P50 per copy &mdash; OVP

Printing of VP Sara's book is P50 per copy — OVP

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
OVP Spokesperson Michael Poa said the estimated cost was derived from a thorough study, but the actual cost may still decrease...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara denies plagiarizing book, says next story about 'betrayal'

VP Sara denies plagiarizing book, says next story about 'betrayal'

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has denied allegations that her self-authored children's book "Isang Kaibigan (A Friend)" was...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
23 Filipino seafarers adrift in Red Sea after Houthi attack

23 Filipino seafarers adrift in Red Sea after Houthi attack

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Twenty-three Filipino seafarers are currently adrift in the Red Sea onboard the MT Sounion after another Houthi attack, Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte ordered 2016 killings of alleged Chinese drug lords &mdash; witnesses

Rodrigo Duterte ordered 2016 killings of alleged Chinese drug lords — witnesses

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte allegedly ordered the killings of three Chinese "drug lords" who were stabbed to death inside...
Headlines
fbtw
China gaslighting Philippines in West Philippine Sea dispute &mdash; expert

China gaslighting Philippines in West Philippine Sea dispute — expert

By Michael Punongbayan | 8 hours ago
International maritime security expert Ray Powell accused China of gaslighting the Philippines over the disputed West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate commits 3 panels to probe Guo&rsquo;s escape

Senate commits 3 panels to probe Guo’s escape

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
The Senate will dedicate three committees to investigate the alleged escape of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with