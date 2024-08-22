Cassandra Ong, Sheila Guo back in the Philippines; Senate to serve arrest warrant to Alice

MANILA, Philippines — Shiela Leal Guo, sister of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo and Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) incorporator Cassandra Li Ong have arrived back in the Philippines, according to Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston Casio on Thursday.

Guo and Ong were apprehended by Indonesian authorities in Riau. The dismissed Bamban mayor, who was initially with them, managed to escape.

When asked if Ong and Guo are back in the Philippines, Casio confirmed, “yes.”

Shiela Leal Guo has an outstanding arrest order from the Senate due to her failure to attend multiple Senate hearings related to POGOs.

Senate President Francis Escudero said that the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, Roberto Ancan Jr., is coordinating with the Manila International Airport Authority to serve the Senate’s arrest order for Guo.

As for Ong, Escudero mentioned that his office is working with Sen. Risa Hontiveros' staff on a contempt citation. The House has a warrant of arrest prepared for Ong.

Ong has been repeatedly mentioned in Congressional hearings as one of the incorporators of Lucky South 99 but has never appeared. She was also identified as the link between former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Lucky South 99, after the latter was named as a legal officer for the POGO hub.

Authorities have been pursuing Alice Guo and her associates for several weeks, raising suspicions that Philippine public officials may have conspired to facilitate their escape. Hontiveros and other leaders believe this possibility is highly likely.