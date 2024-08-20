^

Philippines to open embassy in Colombia

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 12:15pm
Philippines to open embassy in Colombia
The Philippines and Colombia holds their sixth bilateral consultation meeting in Manila, Aug. 14, 2024.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Colombia

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is set to open an embassy in Colombia this year, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday.

Once opened, the embassy will be the Philippines' fifth embassy in Latin America and the second embassy of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member state in Colombia, following Indonesia in 1989.

The DFA team that will establish the embassy in the Colombian capital of Bogota is already on its way, the department said in its statement.

"The Embassy is targeted to officially open this year, with the eventual arrival of the first Philippine Ambassador to Colombia," the foreign affairs department said.

Theresa P. Lazaro, foreign affairs undersecretary for bilateral relations and ASEAN affairs, said the establishment of a Philippine embassy in Colombia is a "clear signal of the Philippines’ commitment to enhance relations with Latin America."

This announcement comes just after the Philippines and Colombia held their sixth bilateral consultation meeting on August 14, where they discussed both countries' cooperation in the peace process, trade relations, tourism and the "maritime sphere."

Lazaro met Colombian Vice Foreign Minister Jorge Rojas Rodriguez.

"Cooperation in the peace process is a cornerstone of relations between the Philippines and Colombia, and was an important focus of discussion during the [bilateral consultation meeting]," the DFA said. 

Carlito Galvez, secretary of the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, called the Philippines’ cooperation with Colombia on the peace process a "model worthy of emulation," the statement added.

Both parties also symbolically exchanged the final drafts of the memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation which they expect to sign soon. 

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Colombia were established in 1946. 

COLOMBIA

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

PHILIPPINES AND COLOMBIA
