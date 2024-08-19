^

Sandro Muhlach files rape complaint vs GMA contactors

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 19, 2024 | 12:47pm
Sandro Muhlach files rape complaint vs GMA contactors
Sandro Muhlach virtually attends a hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media on the complaints of abuse and harassment.
Senate of the Philippines / Youtube

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Sandro Muhlach on Monday filed a criminal complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the GMA 7 contractors who allegedly sexually abused him.   

During the third hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media on the complaints of abuse and harassment, Sen. Robin Padilla asked if a criminal complaint had been filed against GMA contractors Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz.

“Kanina pong umaga nakapag-file na po kayo ng case? (You were able to file a case?)” Padilla asked Sandro’s father, Niño Muhlach. 

“Galing po kami sa DOJ ngayon, yes,” Niño said. (We came from the DOJ today, yes.) 

A visibly distressed Sandro attended the senate hearing virtually, where he declined to provide specific details, as copies of the complaint have not been given to the opposite camp. 

According to Sandro, Nones and Cruz had invited him to a hotel room where they were drinking. When Sandro went to the hotel room, Cruz was already visibly intoxicated. However, upon recalling the incident, Sandro was more hesitant to discuss further. 

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada probed for more details, but Sandro’s counsel insisted that the opposing camps have yet to receive the copy of the complaints. 

An executive session took place behind closed doors.  

Sandro had accused Nones and Cruz of sexually abusing him. Both Nones and Cruz attended the Senate hearing after they were subpoenaed for their failure to attend previous hearings. 

GMA

SANDRO MUHLACH
