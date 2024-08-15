Sandro Muhlach traumatized by alleged sexual harassment — Lani Mercado, Bong Revilla

Trigger warning: sexual harassment

MANILA, Philippines — Young actor Sandro Muhlach is reportedly traumatized by the alleged sexual harassment of two GMA independent contractors.

Congresswoman Lani Mercado spoke with DZRH to give her thoughts on whether discussions on the alleged incident will reach Congress after hearings conducted at the Senate.

"Tingnan natin. It will lead to file stricter penalty for this. We will do so. Medyo sensitive lang talaga itong nangyari kay Sandro Muhlach. Nailagay na nila ito sa tamang perspective, sa tamang korte. Nasa NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) na ito, nasa investigation na ito," said Mercado.

The congresswoman claimed that a day after the alleged incident, Sandro and his father Niño approached her and her husband actor-politician Senator Bong Revilla to ask for advice.

It was then Mercado saw Sandro was very traumatized from what happened, "This is kinda sensitive. Ang sabi namin idiretso n’yo agad sa network," suggesting the Muhlachs seek help from GMA executives.

Revilla, who was present at the Senate hearings, also mentioned noticing how traumatized Sandro was.

Earlier this week Niño, a former child actor, said Sandro was experiencing depression and went to NBI's Behavioral Science Division to undergo tests.

Niño claimed the two individuals accused of sexually harassing his son apologized to him but the suspects' legal counsel Maggie Abraham-Garduque denied an apology occurred.

"I confer with my clients and no such apology as to admission of liability that happened in the meeting. This is a complete lie," the lawyer said.

Victims of sexual abuse can report cases to the CHR Citizens’ Help and Assistance Division through the following contact details: