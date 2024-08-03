^

Iran frees 3 Filipino seafarers from seized vessel

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 3:54pm
This image grab taken from a UGC video posted on social media on April 13, 2024 shows Iran's Revolutionary Guards rappelling down onto a container ship named, MSC Aries, near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday seized a container ship "related to the Zionist regime (Israel) in the Gulf," state media reported, as tensions soar in the region.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The last three Filipino seafarers aboard the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, which was seized by Iranian authorities in April, have been released, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

During a Saturday news forum, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac announced that the seafarers have safely returned to the Philippines.

"Ang magandang ulat dito, hindi lang namin inanunsiyo pero quietly iyong tatlo na natira doon sa MSC Aries, that was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard sa Strait of Hormuz ay nakauwi na – nakauwi na silang tatlo," Cacdac said.

"The good news here, which we did not announce publicly but quietly, is that the three remaining crew members from the MSC Aries, which was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz, have returned home – all three of them are now back.)

"Iyong tatlo nakauwi kamakailan lamang…noong mga Huwebes," he added.

(The three of them returned home just recently... last Thursday.)

Iranian authorities seized the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries on April 13 near the Strait of Hormuz, saying the container ship is related to Israel. 

The vessel had 25 crew members on board, including four Filipinos. One of the Filipino seafarers was released in May.

The Philippines is a major source of seafarers for the global maritime sector, comprising 25% of 1.5 million sea-based workers worldwide,

The nation had expressed its serious concern over the increasing tensions between Israel and Iran.

