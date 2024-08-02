^

Headlines

DFA chief to visit Mongolia, South Korea this August

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 5:03pm
DFA chief to visit Mongolia, South Korea this August
Philippines' Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo speaks during the opening of the Australia-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit in Melbourne on March 4, 2024.
AFP / William West

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo is set to embark on an official visit to Mongolia and South Korea this August.

Manalo was invited to visit Mongolia by the country's foreign minister, Battsetseg Batmunkh, to commemorate the 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Mongolia, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

The DFA chief will visit the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar from August 4 to 6. 

Manalo will convene the Philippines-Mongolia Policy Consultations with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh to review bilateral relations between the two countries and explore further cooperation.

The Philippines and Mongolia established diplomatic relations 50 years ago.

Manalo will next embark on a three-day visit to South Korea from August 6 to 9, where he is expected to meet with the country's foreign minister, Cho Tae-yul.

Both countries' top diplomats will hold a bilateral meeting that will cover topics such as security, economic and development cooperation, as well as people-to-people ties. 

They are also expected to exchange views on regional cooperation and international issues.

The bilateral meeting will also include a discussion on the elevation of the bilateral relations between the Philippines and South Korea, which have spanned 75 years.

The Philippines was the fifth state to recognize the Republic of Korea and the first Association of Southeast Asian Nations nation to establish diplomatic relations with it.

vuukle comment

DFA

DIPLOMACY

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MONGOLIA

SOUTH KOREA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Sara still has 320 bodyguards, more than Marcos Jr.&rsquo;

‘Sara still has 320 bodyguards, more than Marcos Jr.’

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Even with the recall of 75 members of her security detail, Vice President Sara Duterte still has 320 security personnel, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Vietnam to hold South China Sea exercises

Philippines, Vietnam to hold South China Sea exercises

10 hours ago
A Vietnamese coast guard vessel is en route to the Philippines for joint training exercises, Hanoi said, the first such exchange...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Abused&rsquo; actor files complaint vs GMA consultants

‘Abused’ actor files complaint vs GMA consultants

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
GMA Network has received a formal complaint filed by Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach, son of former child actor Niño...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines won&rsquo;t stop drug war arrests by Interpol &ndash; DOJ

Philippines won’t stop drug war arrests by Interpol – DOJ

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Philippine government cannot stop the International Criminal Police Organization from serving arrest warrants that the...
Headlines
fbtw
China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

1 day ago
China on Wednesday warned the Philippines it risks "greater insecurity for itself", after the United States said it would...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines seeks release of sick Filipino hostages from Yemen's Houthis

Philippines seeks release of sick Filipino hostages from Yemen's Houthis

7 hours ago
Honorary Consul to Yemen Mohammad Saleh Al-Jamal has confirmed that several Filipino crew members aboard the MV Galaxy Leader...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;DTI chief must focus on FTAs, MSMEs&rsquo;

‘DTI chief must focus on FTAs, MSMEs’

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Outgoing Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual wants the new chief of the Department of Trade and Industry to focus on negotiations...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque, wife face PAOCC probe following arrest of fugitive

Roque, wife face PAOCC probe following arrest of fugitive

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque and his wife Mylah will be among those investigated following the arrest of a fugitive...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr to go on with PUVMP amid Senate resolution

DOTr to go on with PUVMP amid Senate resolution

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The public utility vehicle modernization program will go full speed ahead despite a Senate resolution calling for its suspension,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with