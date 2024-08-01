^

Fair weather expected across Philippines on Thursday

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 9:35am
Fair weather expected across Philippines on Thursday
A clear sky is being observed in Cavite Toll Expressway Project (CAVITEX) on July 31, 2024.
The STAR / Anthony Abad

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is anticipated to have fair weather conditions on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said that the ridge of high-pressure area extends over northern Luzon, indicating fair weather. The weather system may give partly cloudy to cloudy skies in the region. 

“Yung ridge of high-pressure area ito yung extension mismo ng high-pressure are kung saan magbibigay ito ng magandang panahon,” PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in a morning weather forecast.

(The ridge of high-pressure area is the extension of the high pressure area itself, which will bring good weather.)

The ridge of the high-pressure area is expected to be the prevailing weather system in northern Luzon until Friday.

There are no low-pressure areas that are present inside the Philippine area of responsibility. 

Meanwhile, the country is experiencing a “monsoon break” on Thursday, as the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is not affecting the mainland.

“Ang habagat naman ay hindi umaabot sa ating bansa,” Aurelio said.

(The southwest monsoon, or habagat, is not reaching our country.)

However, there is still a likelihood of rain showers despite the fair weather conditions due to isolated rain showers, according to Aurelio. 

In a separate weather report, PAGASA said that Metro Manila and the rest of the country may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau warned that these weather conditions could potentially lead to flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

