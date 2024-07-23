VP Sara confirms relief of 75 cops assigned to protect her

Vice President Sara Duterte attends the 2024 National Brigada Eskwela kick-off program at Carmen National High School in Carmen, Cebu on July 17, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has confirmed that all 75 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel assigned to her were relieved on July 22, the same day as the president's third State of the Nation Address.

Duterte said in a statement on Tuesday that PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil ordered the relief of the PNP Police and Security Group previously tasked with protecting her.

"I want to assure the public that this order will not affect my work in the Office of the Vice President," Duterte said.

The vice president said she hopes the PNP chief's decision will lead to "less cries from the people regarding the proliferation of drugs in the country, and that even fewer shall fall victim to various criminal activities."

Marbil said in an interview with reporters that the PNP personnel assigned to Duterte were not removed but instead recalled as part of a general directive to increase the available PNP personnel that can be deployed on the ground.

"What we're doing now, especially sa [National Capital Region] na kulang kulang mga tao natin, nagbawas kami ng mga tao na hindi naman nila kailangan," Marbil said in an interview with GMA Network's DZBB Super Radyo.

(What we're doing now, especially in NCR where we lack personnel, we relieved personnel that were not needed.)

The main group designated as the vice president's security detail is the Presidential Security Command (PSC), previously known as the Presidential Security Group, Marbil added.

The PNP chief said the order also came after a discussion with Duterte's chief-of-staff.

"Tinanong naman namin. Hindi naman namin tinanggal (We asked. They weren't just removed)," Marbil said.

"Kasi marami sila, hindi naman used. Kasi ang presidential security, ang nagbabantay sa president and sa... it's more of the military," Marbil added.

(Because there are many of them, they are not used. The presidential security who guards the president and... it's more of the military.)

In 2022, 433 people served in Duterte’s security and protection group, a 455% increase from the 78 detailed military personnel assigned to Vice President Leni Robredo during her last full term in 2021, according to the Commission on Audit (COA)'s report.

The COA’s 2022 audit report shows that 63% of the OVP's 683 personnel were part of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG). That means six out of ten all OVP staff comprised the VPSG.

In a statement defending the VPSG's numbers, the OVP said Duterte required additional security personnel due to her other roles in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Cabinet, such as being secretary of the Department of Education and co-vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Duterte's resignation as DepEd secretary took effect on July 19.

The vice president also did not attend President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s third SONA on Monday. While she initially said her non-attendance was due to her self-appointment as "designated survivor," the OVP later confirmed that Duterte was in Bohol to attend the wake of the province's late vice governor, Dionisio Victor A. Balite, who passed on July 17.