^

Headlines

VP Duterte won't watch Marcos' SONA on TV, gadgets

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 3:30pm
VP Duterte won't watch Marcos' SONA on TV, gadgets
Vice President Sara Duterte delivers her turnover speech on July 18, 2024 at the Department of Education Central Office.
Facebook / Inday Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:57 p.m.) — Vice President Sara Duterte has declared her intention to avoid watching President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA), even remotely.

In a statement posted by news organization Valiente News and shared on Duterte’s official Facebook page on Monday, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) said that she is in Bohol at present. The Facebook post was already taken down.

The Facebook posted by Valiente News that was reshared by the official Facebook account of Vice President Sara Duterte, which was already taken down.
Facebook/Inday Sara Duterte

The OVP later on posted the same statement on its official Facebook page. 

“The Vice President will not watch the SONA on TV or gadgets. She is currently in Bohol to empathize with the Boholanos for the death of their Vice Governor, as well as to uplift the general mood of the people brought about by the suspension of their duly-elected local officials,” the statement said. 

Bohol Vice Gov. Dionisio Victor Balite passed away on July 17. He was 52.

The Office of the Ombudsman has suspended Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado and 68 others in connection with the controversial Captain’s Peak Resort in the Chocolate Hills.

To recall, Duterte told reporters last Thursday that she would be in the OVP in Manila during the president's SONA. Bohol media was the first to report Duterte's presence there before the OVP confirmed it in a statement.

Duterte had previously distanced herself from Marcos' Cabinet, resigning from her positions as education secretary and co-vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

The Palace stated that Duterte did not provide a reason for her resignation, but the vice president herself mentioned it was for the benefit of her constituents.

Recently, Duterte attracted attention by appointing herself as the “designated survivor,” a vague remark that some interpreted as a possible threat.

Marcos is scheduled to deliver his third State of the Nation Address later this afternoon.

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

SARA DUTERTE

SONA 2024
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 22 due to &lsquo;Carina&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 22 due to ‘Carina’

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Several local government units have announced the cancellation of classes due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Carina...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China reach deal on Ayungin missions

Philippines, China reach deal on Ayungin missions

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The Philippines and China have agreed on an “arrangement” for resupplying Filipino troops stationed on BRP Sierra...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Carina

LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Carina

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Carina" (international name Gaemi), the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Storm Carina intensifies, enhances habagat

Storm Carina intensifies, enhances habagat

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday said that Tropical Storm...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Storm Carina intensifies; heavy rains expected

Tropical Storm Carina intensifies; heavy rains expected

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Carina (international name: Gaemi) has slightly intensified as it continues to traverse the Philippine Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation still top concern of most Pinoys

Inflation still top concern of most Pinoys

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
With the second Marcos administration into its third year, controlling the increase in prices of basic commodities remains...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos&rsquo; SONA barong a collaborative work of several artisans

President Marcos’ SONA barong a collaborative work of several artisans

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos will wear a barong made by artists from Southern Luzon and Aklan during his third State of the Nation Address...
Headlines
fbtw
Cebu Pacific, AirAsia restore systems

Cebu Pacific, AirAsia restore systems

By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
Systems have been restored and no stranded passengers remain at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 following...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos has signed 75 laws as president

President Marcos has signed 75 laws as president

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has signed a total of 75 laws from Congress since the start of his administration in July 2022.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with