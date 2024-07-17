Sara Duterte says 'designated survivor' remark not a threat, but also not a joke

MANILA, Philippines — After being criticized by lawmakers for what they believe was a dig at the president, Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday said her quip about being the "designated survivor" during the third State of the Nation Address is not a "bomb threat" nor "a joke."

The tight-lipped Duterte said during an ambush interview that she also refuses to explain her remark any further. "I think many missed the point. So for me, if you didn't understand it the first time, I don't think [they] deserve an explanation," Duterte said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Several lawmakers in the House of Representatives, including Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales, have criticized Duterte for naming herself the "designated survivor" when she told reporters she would skip Marcos' SONA.

Gonzales said Duterte's remarks implied that "something bad will happen" when Marcos delivers his speech on July 22 and that the vice president's statement "warrants an investigation."

Rep. Joel Chua (Manila) also expressed concern over the security implications of Duterte's remarks, saying: "Given current political tensions, such a joke is not in good taste because the security of the President of the Philippines is not a joking or laughing matter."

Duterte on Wednesday also said no other vice president has been expected to attend several events.

"This is the first time that I've seen the vice president being required to attend everything," Duterte said.

In the United States, a designated survivor is a person in the presidential line of succession who is deliberately kept separate from others during big events to ensure someone survives to assume the presidency in case of a mass casualty event.

The Philippines follows the constitutional line of succession to the presidency, where if the president is unable to fulfill their duties, the vice president assumes office, followed by the Senate president and the speaker of the House of Representatives.