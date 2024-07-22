^

LIVE: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2024

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 3:00am
LIVE: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2024

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa complex, before a joint session of Congress, on July 22, 2024 at 4 p.m.

The chief executive is expected to outline his administration's vision, policies and key priorities for advancing the nation.

Follow Philstar.com's live full coverage of the SONA.

BONGBONG MARCOS

SONA 2024

STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS
Philippines says has agreed with China on 'arrangement' for Ayungin resupply missions

Philippines says has agreed with China on 'arrangement' for Ayungin resupply missions

11 hours ago
The Philippines and China have agreed on an "arrangement" for resupplying Filipino troops stationed at Ayungin Shoal in the...
Marcos OKs new laws to enhance procurement, fight online scams

Marcos OKs new laws to enhance procurement, fight online scams

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law two measures aimed at improving government procurement and enhancing...
Tropical Storm Carina intensifies; heavy rains expected

Tropical Storm Carina intensifies; heavy rains expected

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 15 hours ago
Tropical Storm Carina (international name: Gaemi) has slightly intensified as it continues to traverse the Philippine Sea...
PNP activates task force for SONA

PNP activates task force for SONA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Two days before President Marcos delivers his third State of the Nation Address, the Philippine National Police has activated...
Thousands stranded at NAIA as global IT outage continues

Thousands stranded at NAIA as global IT outage continues

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
At least 25,500 travelers were stranded as 45 flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were canceled yesterday following...
Cebu Pacific, AirAsia restore systems

Cebu Pacific, AirAsia restore systems

By Rudy Santos | 5 hours ago
Systems have been restored and no stranded passengers remain at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 following...
President Marcos has signed 75 laws as president

President Marcos has signed 75 laws as president

By Delon Porcalla | 5 hours ago
President Marcos has signed a total of 75 laws from Congress since the start of his administration in July 2022.
Current Senate home gets facelift

Current Senate home gets facelift

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 5 hours ago
The present Senate building’s hallways will be adorned with paintings from the National Museum and Cultural Center of...
House ready to act on SONA priorities

House ready to act on SONA priorities

5 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez made assurances anew that the House of Representatives will act swiftly on the remaining measures...
