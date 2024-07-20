'Speech is finished, just fine-tuning': Marcos says on SONA 2024 preparations

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the distribution of P952.660 million in financial aid, services, loan assistance and subsidies for those affected by El Niño in Palawan and Marinduque.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who was in Apayao Friday, said he was done writing his third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“The (preparations for SONA) continue but my speech is finished. We’re just doing some fine-tuning. And we’re going to do all of that tomorrow (Saturday) until Sunday,” Marcos said in an interview in Apayao.

Marcos said he was having a hard time squeezing in all important issues in his address.

“So, the problem is I want to tackle so many issues, but it may take a longer time,” he said.

According to the president, his officials are finding ways to explain to the people all of the administration’s priorities.

“Our (department) secretaries might be the ones to explain the details (of these priority programs),” Marcos said.

Post-SONA discussions, to be attended by heads and executives of different government agencies, are slated in Pasay City on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Marcos’ first SONA was one hour and 14 minutes long. His second address lasted for one hour and 11 minutes. — Helen Flores, Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Bella Cariaso