PAGASA monitoring 2 LPAs

Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 11:03am
PAGASA monitoring 2 LPAs
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the recent bouts of rain across the country might signal the start of the wet season soon.
MANILA, Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring two low pressure areas currently spotted east and west of the country’s landmass.

In an advisory early Friday morning, PAGASA said the first LPA was spotted 135 kilometers west-southwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, while the other LPA was observed 880 kilometers off Eastern Visayas. 

State weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA off Oriental Mindoro is expected to move west and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday. 

Meanwhile, the LPA off Eastern Visayas is expected to move west-northwest and may approach the eastern part of Northern Luzon in the next few days.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said the LPA and southwest monsoon will bring moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas, Negros Islands Region, Northern Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

By Saturday, Northern Palawan and Occidental Mindoro could see moderate to heavy rains. 

The state weather bureau advised the public to take precautions as flooding and rain-induced landslides remain likely, especially in hazardous areas.

PAGASA

WEATHER
