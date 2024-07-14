Philippines shines as ‘premiere global MICE destination’ at MICECON2024

Cultural performers delighted MICECon delegates during the opening of the three-day event in Clark, Pampanga on July 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — MICECON 2024, touted as the biggest gathering of M.I.C.E. (Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, Exhibitions) professionals in the country concluded at the SMX Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga this week.

The three-day conference from July 10 to 12, organized by the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), puts the spotlight on Philippines as a premier global MICE destination.

This year, its theme is “MICE XD: Xperience Diversified”, focused on technology, inclusion and diversity.

In her keynote speech during the opening of the MICECON Festivities on Thursday, TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles unveiled the "MICE Philippines: We Take Your Business to Heart," a transformative program and message designed to position the Philippines as a premier global destination for MICE.

“A Global MICE with a stronger sales force, an empowered private sector and the full of support of government all embodied in the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence,” Nograles said.

“With MICE Philippines: We Take Your Business to Heart, our goal is clear: We will establish the Philippines as a premier MICE destination known for its world-class experiences, top notch facilities and unparalleled hospitality,” she said.

MICE sector's significance

Frasco said that the development of the country’s MICE sector is essential to the government’s goal of generating employment opportunities for Filipinos.

"By positioning the Philippines as a premier MICE destination, we foster economic growth and provide invaluable opportunities for our people. The theme of this year’s conference, 'MICE XD: Xperience Diversified,' is particularly poignant as it focuses on technology, inclusion, and diversity—key factors that will shape the future of our industry. Embracing technological advancements allows us to innovate,” Frasco said.

She explained that by empowering the Filipino workforce and capacitating them with the necessary technology, this aims “to propel our tourism industry to greater heights.”

The tourism chief also said that promoting inclusivity ensures that every participant who comes to the Philippines feels welcomed and valued, while diversity enriches our perspectives and strengthens our collaborations.

"By prioritizing these elements, we are not only enhancing the quality and reach of our events but also creating a more robust and inclusive MICE ecosystem here in the

Philippines. This, in turn, translates to increased investments, more job

opportunities, and a thriving economy for Filipinos", Frasco said.

The tourism secretary stressed that the MICE tourists provide valuable contribution in the industry’s revenue.

“MICE delegates spend an average of over $573 dollars per day, about five times more than the average leisure tourists,” she said.

Like Frasco, Nograles also cited the significance of the MICECON 2024.

"This event brings together a diverse mix of delegates who are shaping the future of the Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry," Nograles said.

“M.I.C.E.CON offers an unparalleled platform for attendees to immerse themselves in global trends in business meetings, discover the exceptional facilities in Clark, and forge meaningful connections with MICE experts,” she added.

Frasco, however, said her agency recognizes the challenges for delegates. Hence, the government is working on strategic approaches to improve infrastructure and connectivity for tourists.

These efforts are also in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s thrust to transform the Philippines as a tourism powerhouse in Asia.

Clark as MICE hub

Meanwhile, Clark Freeport Zone was also highlighted as a MICE hub that has the capacity to attract investments and stimulate economic growth.

MICECON Philippines was also hosted by Clark in 2014, marking the 2024 edition as its second hosting of the prestigious event after a decade.

“Following the success of its 2014 hosting, Clark has once again emerged as the ideal venue due to its strategic accessibility, state-of-the-art conference facilities, and the positive impact this event will have on the region," Nograles said.

During the opening ceremony, guests were treated to performance of a techno rendition of the Salakot Dance by Bcontempo dancers, Sinukwan dancers and Buganda.

The TPB said the dance alludes to the Salakot Arch, a landmark in Clark that symbolizes its progress as a business hub and a MICE destination in Luzon.