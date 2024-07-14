^

Headlines

Philippines shines as ‘premiere global MICE destination’ at MICECON2024

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
July 14, 2024 | 6:31pm
Philippines shines as â��premiere global MICE destinationâ�� at MICECON2024
Cultural performers delighted MICECon delegates during the opening of the three-day event in Clark, Pampanga on July 11, 2024.
Tourism Promotions Board / Released

MANILA, Philippines — MICECON 2024, touted as the biggest gathering of M.I.C.E. (Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, Exhibitions) professionals in the country concluded at the SMX Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga this week.

The three-day conference from July 10 to 12, organized by the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board (TPB),  puts the spotlight on Philippines as a premier global MICE destination.

This year, its theme is “MICE XD: Xperience Diversified”, focused on technology, inclusion and diversity.

In her keynote speech during the opening of the MICECON Festivities on Thursday, TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles unveiled the "MICE Philippines: We Take Your Business to Heart," a transformative program and message designed to position the Philippines as a premier global destination for MICE.

“A Global MICE with a stronger sales force, an empowered private sector and the full of support of government all embodied in the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence,” Nograles said.

“With MICE Philippines: We Take Your Business to Heart, our goal is clear: We will establish the Philippines as a premier MICE destination known for its world-class experiences, top notch facilities and unparalleled hospitality,” she said.

MICE sector's significance

Frasco said that the development of the country’s MICE sector is essential to the government’s goal of generating employment opportunities for Filipinos.

"By positioning the Philippines as a premier MICE destination, we foster economic growth and provide invaluable opportunities for our people. The theme of this year’s conference, 'MICE XD: Xperience Diversified,' is particularly poignant as it focuses on technology, inclusion, and diversity—key factors that will shape the future of our industry. Embracing technological advancements allows us to innovate,” Frasco said.

She explained that by empowering the Filipino workforce and capacitating them with the necessary technology, this aims “to propel our tourism industry to greater heights.”

The tourism chief also said that promoting inclusivity ensures that every participant who comes to the Philippines feels welcomed and valued, while diversity enriches our perspectives and strengthens our collaborations.

"By prioritizing these elements, we are not only enhancing the quality and reach of our events but also creating a more robust and inclusive MICE ecosystem here in the

Philippines. This, in turn, translates to increased investments, more job

opportunities, and a thriving economy for Filipinos", Frasco said.

The tourism secretary stressed that the MICE tourists provide valuable contribution in the industry’s revenue.

“MICE delegates spend an average of over $573 dollars per day, about five times more than the average leisure tourists,” she said.

Like Frasco, Nograles also cited the significance of the MICECON 2024.

"This event brings together a diverse mix of delegates who are shaping the future of the Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry," Nograles said.

“M.I.C.E.CON offers an unparalleled platform for attendees to immerse themselves in global trends in business meetings, discover the exceptional facilities in Clark, and forge meaningful connections with MICE experts,” she added.

Frasco, however, said her agency recognizes the challenges for delegates. Hence, the government is working on strategic approaches to improve infrastructure and connectivity for tourists.

These efforts are also in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s thrust to transform the Philippines as a tourism powerhouse in Asia.

Clark as MICE hub

Meanwhile, Clark Freeport Zone was also highlighted as a MICE hub that has the capacity to attract investments and stimulate economic growth.

MICECON Philippines was also hosted by Clark in 2014, marking the 2024 edition as its second hosting of the prestigious event after a decade.

“Following the success of its 2014 hosting, Clark has once again emerged as the ideal venue due to its strategic accessibility, state-of-the-art conference facilities, and the positive impact this event will have on the region," Nograles said.

During the opening ceremony, guests were treated to performance of a techno rendition of the Salakot Dance by Bcontempo dancers, Sinukwan dancers and Buganda.

The TPB said the dance alludes to the Salakot Arch, a landmark in Clark that symbolizes its progress as a business hub and a MICE destination in Luzon.

vuukle comment

CHRISTINA FRASCO

CLARK FREEPORT ZONE

MICE

TOURISM PROMOTIONS BOARD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
China rejects 2016 arbitral ruling, calls for dialogue with Philippines

China rejects 2016 arbitral ruling, calls for dialogue with Philippines

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
On the eighth anniversary of the landmark 2016 arbitral award favoring the Philippines in the South China Sea conflict, China...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Habagat to trigger rains on Sunday

Habagat to trigger rains on Sunday

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao on Sunday may anticipate rain showers due to the southwest monsoon.
Headlines
fbtw
&nbsp;2 &lsquo;fake&rsquo; Pinoys nabbed at NAIA

 2 ‘fake’ Pinoys nabbed at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 20 hours ago
Two women suspected to be Chinese but bearing Philippine passports and birth certificates were arrested on Wednesday at the...
Headlines
fbtw

PCG hits mockery of arbitral ruling

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
Deluded into believing that its military and economic might “can make its actions right,” China continues its “blatant disregard” for the 2016 arbitral ruling that nullified its vast sea claims...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate nabs Guo's former accountant

Senate nabs Guo's former accountant

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The Senate's Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms announced on Saturday that their team apprehended Nancy Gamo, the accountant of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate orders arrest of Mayor Guo, others

Senate orders arrest of Mayor Guo, others

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
The Senate has ordered the arrest of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, members of her family and two others for contempt for...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Conviction required in compensation for unjust imprisonment

SC: Conviction required in compensation for unjust imprisonment

By Nillicent Bautista | 20 hours ago
A conviction is necessary before an individual can claim compensation for unjust imprisonment, according to the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos tells agencies to improve airport facilities

President Marcos tells agencies to improve airport facilities

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered transportation agencies to improve the country’s airport facilities to ensure the convenience...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with