Garcia to AMLC: Probe ‘P1 billion offshore accounts’

MANILA, Philippines — Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia yesterday requested the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to investigate “baseless and defamatory” allegations that he received bribes from South Korean firm Miru Systems through offshore accounts.

Garcia also submitted a waiver of secrecy of bank deposits, authorizing the AMLC to probe bank accounts he allegedly owns.

“It is vital that this matter is resolved swiftly to maintain public confidence and ensure the integrity of our electoral system,” Garcia said in a letter to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor and AMLC chairman Eli Remolona Jr.

SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta earlier claimed that a poll official deposited P1 billion ($15.2 million) in 49 offshore bank accounts in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, the Caribbean and North America. He said they are still verifying the information.

Bank transfers made between June 22, 2023 and March 22, 2024 coincided with Comelec “milestones,” such as the P17.9-billion automated election system contract awarded to Miru in February, Marcoleta alleged.

Marcoleta has been lobbying against the contract awarded to Miru.

Garcia said he would step down from his post if the bribery allegations are proven.

Marcoleta’s allegations, he said, are part of an ongoing demolition job against the poll body by persons opposed to the contract with Miru for the May 2025 midterm elections, which ended the services of Smartmatic.

Garcia earlier asked the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the allegations and those behind the disinformation being peddled before Congress and on social media.

More disinformation is expected to be hurled against the six Comelec commissioners, he noted, intended to influence the case pending before the Supreme Court against the Comelec and Miru.

Impeachment complaints will also be filed against them before Congress, he added.

Garcia said they already knew who was behind the disinformation, but he would rather let the NBI complete its investigation.

Poll watchdog Democracy Watch Philippines had warned the Comelec against acquiring Miru’s services.