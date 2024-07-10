^

ITCZ to bring rains to Visayas, Mindanao — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 1:55pm
Motorcycle riders and pedestrians find shelter from the rain under the Kamuning Flyover in Quezon City following a brief sudden downpour on May 9, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Visayas, Mindanao and some parts of Luzon on Thursday may expect rain showers due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA reported that Visayas and Mindanao can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Bicol Region may also expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the same weather system.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon may also experience the same weather conditions due to localized thunderstorms.

Residents in these areas are cautioned about potential flash floods or landslides triggered by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

On the other hand, easterlies may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Central Luzon.

PAGASA advised that these weather conditions could lead to flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

