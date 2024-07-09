Events coordinator wins Bb. Pilipinas in 60th edition reunion

Myrna Esguerra of Abra was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International (2nd from left) during the grand coronation night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City the other night. Joining her are (from left) 2nd runner-up Trisha Martinez of Laguna, Bb. Pilipinas Globe Jasmin Bungay of Pampanga and 1st runner-up Christal dela Cruz of Zambales.

MANILA, Philippines — After sixty years, another “Myrna” was crowned Binibining Pilipinas at the grand coronation night of the prestigious beauty pageant held on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Myrna Esguerra, a student-model, events coordinator and host from Abra, was hailed as Bb. Pilipinas International at the 60th edition of the pageant. She will represent the country in the Miss International pageant on Nov. 12 in Tokyo.

One of the hosts, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, noted that the late Maria Myrna Panlilio was the first Binibining Pilipinas winner on July 5, 1964. She represented the Philippines in Miss Universe 1964.

Esguerra bested 39 other contestants in the pageant. She was crowned by the previous winner, Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez, during finals night while Bb. Pilipinas Globe Anna Lakrini crowned Jasmine Bungay from Pampanga as this year’s Bb. Pilipinas Globe. Christal dela Cruz from Zambales was named first runner-up and Trisha Martinez from Pila, Laguna was second runner-up.

As announced earlier, the new Bb. Pilipinas International and Bb. Pilipinas Globe titleholders will get P1 million each, while the two runners-up will receive P400,000 each.

Esguerra also took home the Best in Swimsuit and Evening Gown, Urban Smiles Dental Clinic and Binibining Philippines Airlines awards. She was among the Top 5 in the Best in National Costume.

The 22-year-old beauty queen, who advocates for environmental preservation, was asked by Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran, “If a time machine brings you back to 1964, 60 years ago when Binibining Pilipinas began, what message would you tell the Filipino women of that time about the women of 2024?”

Esguerra replied, “I will tell the women of the past that we have achieved our goal, which is to empower women. Standing here at the age of 17, I started to finance my own studies and help my family financially. I was able to do this by all those women who paved the way to empower us to always reach for our goals, no matter what it is. Because in life, we can all achieve our dreams as long as we believe that we can. And thanks to them all. Thank you.”

The other special awards, which include Binibining Cream Silk, Binibining Pizza Hut, Binibining Ever Bilena, Binibining Beautederm were given to Dela Cruz; Manila Bulletin Readers’ Choice Award for Kim de Luna from Caloocan; Face of Binibini for Ma. Flordeliz Mabao from Rizal province and Binibining Friendship for Roselyn Evardo from Manila.

The Top 5 in National Costume were Esguerra; Myrea Caccam of Oriental Mindoro; Joyce Anne Garduque of Quezon province; Monica Acuno of Kalayaan, Laguna and Zianah Famy of Cavite.

The Bb. Pilipinas show was a star-studded event as former Binibinis graced the red carpet, including Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez with her daughter, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, actress-beauty queen and Bb. Pilipinas International 1986 Alice Dixson, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2010 fourth runner-up Venus Raj and Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup.

The event also featured video snippets of past Binibinis, as shown on the onstage screen, and paid tribute to them, as well as remembered the former queens who have passed.

Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, Miss World 1993 Second Princess Ruffa Gutierrez and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa served as hosts of the evening.

The all-women panel of judges was comprised of Beautéderm founder Rhea Tan, Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago, volleyball player Fifi Sharma, Conchitina Bernardo and Miss Universe winners Wurtzbach, Gloria Diaz, Moran and Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio of Venezuela.

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. executive committee includes Stella Marquez Araneta, Bernardo, Irene Jose, Vianna Fores, Vida Doria, Abbygale Arenas, Pia Roxas and Precious Lara Quigaman.

Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, SB19, TJ Monterde and Maki entertained the audience during the various segments of the show.