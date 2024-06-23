CHR intervention sought over military harassment of Zambales fishers

MANILA, Philippines — Fishers group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakayang Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) has filed a complaint before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) concerning the series of alleged harassment of the Philippine Army against fisherfolk in Zambales.

In a press release on Sunday, Pamalakaya said that it appealed to the CHR to conduct an on-site investigation in Masinloc, Zambales, over the alleged intimidation by the Philippine Army’s 69th Infantry Battalion (IB) of fisherfolk who joined the group’s two-day fishing expedition on May 30 to 31.

“Instead, the military should be securing our territorial waters and protecting our fishers against foreign aggressors, not surveilling fisherfolk who actively uphold their fishing rights,” Pamalakaya’s letter read.

The complaint arose after a staff sergeant from the 69th IB visited the president of the fisherfolk association on June 1, inquiring about the collective fishing expedition and other details about the group.

On June 12, the same sergeant returned to the community but couldn't speak with the local leader, who was out at sea. Instead, he spoke with other members of the local association, asking the same questions about their group and Pamalakaya.

The fisherfolk also reported that the army showed them photos of some Pamalakaya organizers, accusing them of being recruiters for the New People's Army (NPA).

A day after, the officer went into the houses of the fisherfolk who joined the fishing expedition to ask the same questions.

According to group, the “military should have no business” with Pamalakaya’s members and the organization’s legitimate activities.