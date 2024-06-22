^

Headlines

Teachers’ groups call for reform in education system

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
June 22, 2024 | 12:00am
Teachersâ�� groups call for reform in education system
Students of the Marikina Elementary School in Marikina City attend a two-hour class orientation before the formal school opening on August 23, 2023.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Teachers groups Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) and the Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC) have called for a “comprehensive reform” in the basic education system following two recent studies showing, respectively, that Filipino students were lagging behind their Asian peers in terms of critical thinking and that days for learning were lost due to teachers’ administrative tasks and suspension of classes.

“This disheartening outcome, which adds to the country’s dismal performance in recent assessments in academic subjects, is not just an isolated issue but a manifestation of much deeper and systemic problems in our education sector. Our students’ poor performance in creative thinking highlights the chronic neglect of basic educational needs in our public schools,” the TDC said in a statement.

The group was referring to a recent study of the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) showing that Filipino students were struggling with creative thinking skills, placing the Philippines at the bottom four of 64 participating countries.

The PISA defines creative thinking as the ability to “engage productively in the generation, evaluation and improvement of ideas that can result in original and effective solutions, advances in knowledge and impactful expressions of imagination.”

With a mean score of 14.2, the 15-year-old Filipino junior high school students were deemed to have one of the weakest creative thinking skills globally.

PISA, developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), said the average score points was 33. Singapore scored the highest among 64 countries with a mean score of 41.

An earlier PISA study also showed that the Philippines was still in the bottom ten, specifically at 76th out of 81 countries, in terms of Filipino 15-year-old students’ competencies in reading comprehension, mathematics and science.

The TDC said these adverse assessment findings of PISA were mainly due to the government’s years of “chronic neglect” of the pressing problems besetting the education sector.

“Our classroom situations are dire, characterized by inadequate school facilities, a lack of essential instructional materials and insufficient numbers of teaching and non-teaching personnel,” the TDC said.

vuukle comment

TEACHERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alice Guo is part of criminal ring &ndash; PAOCC

Alice Guo is part of criminal ring – PAOCC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is part of a criminal syndicate responsible for two illegal Philippine offshore gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo faces human trafficking complaint&nbsp;

Alice Guo faces human trafficking complaint 

8 hours ago
The complaint charges Guo and others with the non-bailable offense of qualified human trafficking.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines in bottom 4 of global creative thinkers

Philippines in bottom 4 of global creative thinkers

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The Philippines has landed in the bottom four of a global test for creative thinking, ranking student performance in the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says China sea confrontation does not invoke US defense pact

Philippines says China sea confrontation does not invoke US defense pact

5 hours ago
A South China Sea confrontation this week, in which the Chinese coast guard personnel brandished weapons and rammed Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Manila Bulletin personnel, 2 others arrested for alleged hacking spree

Manila Bulletin personnel, 2 others arrested for alleged hacking spree

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a "data officer" of the Manila Bulletin along with two others for...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US 7th Fleet&rsquo;s flagship now in Manila

US 7th Fleet’s flagship now in Manila

By Michael Punongbayan | 52 minutes ago
The command ship of the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet based in Japan is in Manila for a port visit.
Headlines
fbtw

Taiwan welcomes US missile deployment in Luzon

By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 52 minutes ago
Taiwan does not intend to provoke China into an armed invasion, but Taipei welcomes the deployment of missiles by the US in the northern Philippines, a top Taiwanese official said here this week.
Headlines
fbtw
China&rsquo;s latest actions not an armed attack &ndash; Palace

China’s latest actions not an armed attack – Palace

By Helen Flores | 52 minutes ago
The June 17 incident in the West Philippine Sea where Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) personnel rammed and boarded a Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Another round of oil price hikes next week

Another round of oil price hikes next week

By Brix Lelis | 52 minutes ago
Another round of oil price hikes is projected for next week, with diesel expected to have the biggest adjustment.
Headlines
fbtw
Pryde Henry Teves out on bail

Pryde Henry Teves out on bail

By Emmanuel Tupas | 52 minutes ago
Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves was released from police custody after he posted bail in connection...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with