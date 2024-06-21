^

Headlines

Alice Guo faces human trafficking complaint 

Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 3:55pm
Alice Guo faces human trafficking complaintÂ 
In this Facebook post on May 31, 2024 shows Mayor Alice Guo meeting senior citizens of Bamban, Tarlac.
Facebook / Mayor Alice Leal Guo

MANILA, Philippines — The government's anti-crime body and the police filed a criminal complaint against suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo before the Department of Justice on Friday in connection to the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in her municipality. 

The complaint charges Guo and others with the non-bailable offense of qualified human trafficking. This was filed by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the Philippine National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection group. 

In a press briefing on Friday, Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) chairperson and Justice Undersecretary Nicky Ty said that multiple pieces of evidence have come out justifying the case, such as her application of [letter of no objection] from the local government and her involvement with the lesser company.

"Among the other evidence is her name appearing in several documents in the POGO compound," Ty said.

Ty added that they have also started to process the immigration lookout bulletin order against Guo, which does not prevent the individual from leaving but directs the Bureau of Immigration to be on the lookout for them. 

Those facing the complaint include former Technology and Resource Center director general Dennis Cunanan and 12 other Chinese nationals who held positions at the Zun Yuan Technology Inc., Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc. and Baofu Corporation, according to the press briefer provided to reporters.

Benjamin Samson, IACAT prosecutor, said that they have found enough evidence that shows the three companies are part of a "grand conspiracy" to commit labor trafficking.

“In one of the corporations, we found a document wherein the name of Mr. Dennis Cunanan appeared. After piecing together the pieces of evidence, we concluded and we decided that he is part of the grand conspiracy to commit labor trafficking,” he added.

On June 3, Guo was placed on preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman for up to six months in connection to the graft charges filed against her by the Department of Interior and Local Government. 

This administrative case against Guo stems from the allegation that she had allowed illegal POGOs to operate in her municipality. The DILG questioned in its complaint whether Guo had truly divested from the real estate firm Baofu, which houses the illegal POGO hub in Bamban.

On June 18, Guo's camp wrote to Malacañang denying all allegations against her related to human trafficking, kidnapping and money laundering.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines in bottom 4 of global creative thinkers

Philippines in bottom 4 of global creative thinkers

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Philippines has landed in the bottom four of a global test for creative thinking, ranking student performance in the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo is part of criminal ring &ndash; PAOCC

Alice Guo is part of criminal ring – PAOCC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is part of a criminal syndicate responsible for two illegal Philippine offshore gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines won&rsquo;t fire 1st shot vs China Coast Guard

Philippines won’t fire 1st shot vs China Coast Guard

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
There’s no way the “barbaric” Chinese can provoke Filipinos into firing the first shot that could ignite...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee on Sara: I&rsquo;m with you all the way

Imee on Sara: I’m with you all the way

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has vowed to stand by Vice President Sara Duterte despite her quitting the Cabinet of President Marcos, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Freezing of Porac POGO assets ordered

Freezing of Porac POGO assets ordered

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission has ordered the freezing and preservation of assets of the Philippine offshore...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine Navy told: Force unauthorized except in defense

Philippine Navy told: Force unauthorized except in defense

By Michael Punongbayan | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Navy personnel involved in last Monday’s confrontation had been instructed that use of force to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. vows quality education in Caraga; no mention of Sara

Marcos Jr. vows quality education in Caraga; no mention of Sara

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
As lawmakers and various groups suggested that President Marcos pick a real educator to head the Department of Education,...
Headlines
fbtw
Blinken, Manalo discuss Chinese &lsquo;escalatory actions&rsquo;

Blinken, Manalo discuss Chinese ‘escalatory actions’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call yesterday with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss China’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-Duterte Cabinet men restart drive for federalism

Ex-Duterte Cabinet men restart drive for federalism

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
A group of former officials during the Duterte administration and members of the academe restarted a federalism campaign to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with