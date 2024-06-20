SOCEs of candidates to be posted on Comelec website

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from the certificate of candidacy (COC), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) intends to post the Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) of all candidates running in the May 2025 midterm polls.

“The people and constituents should know who donated [to the candidate], how much was spent, where did they get their funds for their expenses, to whom they have given and what are the things they have spent,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said yesterday.

With the posting of SOCEs in the Comelec website, Garcia said the poll body would be able to ensure transparency in the elections.

The poll chief reported that the commission has already approved in principle the publication of all the candidates’ COCs and their corresponding Certificates of Nomination or Acceptance for public scrutiny.

Garcia said the Law Department and the Information and Technology Department of the Comelec would draft the guidelines on the implementation of the policy without violating the privacy rights of candidates.

He also reported yesterday that the Commission en banc has approved his proposal for the creation of a committee on environmentally sustainable elections.

Garcia said Comelec Commissioner Ernesto Maceda Jr. has been tasked to head the committee and come out with the necessary guidelines for the implementation of environmentally sustainable elections.