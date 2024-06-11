^

Headlines

Teacher groups oppose 'Bagong Pilipinas' order, citing Martial Law parallels

Cecille Suerte Felipe - Philstar.com
June 11, 2024 | 8:18am
Teacher groups oppose 'Bagong Pilipinas' order, citing Martial Law parallels
Logo of "Bagong Pilipinas."
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — Teachers are opposing Malacañang’s directive to require schools, national government agencies and instrumentalities to sing and recite the “Bagong Pilipinas” hymn and pledge in weekly flag ceremonies, calling it a move “reminiscent of the political propaganda tactics seen during the Martial Law years.”

The directive is impractical, unnecessary and has nothing to do with educating students about nationalism and patriotism, according to the Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC).

“This initiative is a superficial attempt to instill a brand of governance that, instead of genuinely educating schoolchildren about nationalism and patriotism through the exemplary lives of our national leaders, resorts to mandatory recitations and songs,” the TDC said in a statement yesterday.

“True nationalism and patriotism cannot be enforced through hollow rituals or the blind worship of national symbols, let alone a piece of propaganda,” it added.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed last week MC 52, as approved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which aims to instill the principles of “Bagong Pilipinas.”

The TDC pointed out that the administration does not need to force its own brand of governance and should instead work genuinely in the interest of Filipinos to “truly inspire and educate the youth.”

“The people in power have a duty to be responsive and responsible, exhibiting genuine love for the country through their respect for human rights, adherence to the rule of law and an active fight against corruption,” the TDC said.

“They must foster social justice through meaningful actions and legislation, not through the forced singing of a propaganda song and the recital of a pledge that appears redundant. The best way to teach our children about nationalism and patriotism is to show them leaders who lead by example, demonstrating their commitment to the country through their actions, policies and dedication to public service,” it added.

The group also stressed that the national anthem is enough to remind students of their duties to the country.

Meanwhile, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) said it saw nothing wrong with the directive as, aside from Marcos’ having the prerogative to enforce his policies within the executive branch, instilling “positive values and virtues” to ensure everyone in government is aligned with the administration’s goals.

“If this is tied with the new Philippine Development Plan, then I don’t see what is wrong with ensuring that everybody in government is aligned with the goals and principles being pushed for by the administration,” CSC Chairman Karlo Nograles said at a press conference yesterday.

While the CSC is not required to follow Malacañang’s directive on the hymn and pledge recital, Nograles noted that he would speak with the rest of the CSC commissioners about implementing it.

Unconstitutional?

The Congress of Teachers/Educators for Nationalism and Democracy (CONTEND) also opposed the new Malacañang directive, saying it may be unconstitutional.

Citing law experts’ opinion, CONTEND said Republic Act 8491 or the Flag Law “does not provide the Office of the president the authority to create and require a new hymn to sing or pledge to recite during flag ceremonies in the country.”

CONTEND added that the introduction of the “Bagong Pilipinas” hymn and pledge is reminiscent of the “dark chapter in our history, glorifying an era that brought suffering to countless citizens.”

“The ‘Bagong Lipunan’ of the Marcos dictatorship in the ’70s was a period marked by severe human rights violations, suppression of dissent and economic hardship for many Filipinos,” the group said.

“We challenge all educators to resist this unconstitutional move by Marcos Jr. and instead underscore historical truth and the principles of nationalism and democracy in our classrooms and research,” it added. — Neil Jayson Servallos, Ghio Ong

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

MARTIAL LAW
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teves freed, rearrested in Timor-Leste

Teves freed, rearrested in Timor-Leste

By Daphne Galvez | 9 hours ago
Expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., tagged as the mastermind of the March 2023 assassination of Negros Oriental governor...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos inaugurates Philippine&rsquo;s largest solar-powered pump irrigation

Marcos inaugurates Philippine’s largest solar-powered pump irrigation

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
President Marcos inaugurated yesterday the country’s biggest solar-powered pump irrigation project that is seen to boost...
Headlines
fbtw
Cops fail to arrest Quiboloy during search of properties

Cops fail to arrest Quiboloy during search of properties

By Edith Regalado | 9 hours ago
Heavily armed operatives of the police Special Action Force and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group swooped down early...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Law needed to order singing of Bagong Pilipinas&rsquo;

‘Law needed to order singing of Bagong Pilipinas’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Malacañang’s directive to integrate the singing and recitation of the “Bagong Pilipinas” hymn and...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz suspends construction of &lsquo;costly&rsquo; Senate building

Chiz suspends construction of ‘costly’ Senate building

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has ordered the suspension of construction work on the new Senate building in Taguig City...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA spotted in Mindanao

LPA spotted in Mindanao

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
A low-pressure area was spotted in Mindanao yesterday afternoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices rolled back today

Fuel prices rolled back today

By Brix Lelis | 9 hours ago
A substantial price reduction on fuel products will greet motorists today, following mixed adjustments at the pump last ...
Headlines
fbtw
Job fairs, free legal services on Independence Day

Job fairs, free legal services on Independence Day

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
To commemorate the country’s 126th Independence Day, the government is mounting job and livelihood fairs and free...
Headlines
fbtw
Arnie Teves 're-arrested' after procedural 'release' &mdash; DOJ

Arnie Teves 're-arrested' after procedural 'release' — DOJ

14 hours ago
Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio told reporters that the former Negros Oriental representative was released from preventive detention...
Headlines
fbtw
Armed police fail to arrest Quiboloy at KOJC compound

Armed police fail to arrest Quiboloy at KOJC compound

16 hours ago
Controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy evaded arrest on Monday after armed police personnel stormed the Kingdom of Jesus Christ...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with