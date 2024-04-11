PISTON, Manibela announce April 15 strike vs PUVMP consolidation deadline

Policemen block the way of jeepney drivers and operators as they march during a protest against the jeepney modernisation plan in Manila on January 16, 2024. Philippine jeepney drivers staged a noisy protest in the capital Manila on January 16 over the government's plan to phase out the smoke-belching vehicles nationwide and replace them with modern mini-buses.

MANILA, Philippines — Two progressive groups announced a "tigil-pasada" starting this Monday to protest the April 30 franchise consolidation deadline under the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program — a requisite before the jeepney's eventual phase out.

The Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) and Manibela set the April 15 transport strike a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shut down hopes for another extension.

"This is harassment from the government of Marcos Jr.," said Ruben Baylon, deputy secretary-general of PISTON, in Filipino on Thursday morning.

"Our series of congressional hearings on the PUVMP are still ongoing while our Supreme Court petition against it is still pending. However, the regime is rushing to take away the livelihood of drivers and small operators."

The government earlier announced that it would be prohibitting traditional jeepneys and UV Express units from operating should they fail to meet the April 30 deadline, a scenario which could lead to unemployment for thousands of drivers and operators.

Under the PUVMP, the aforementioned would need to consolidate into cooperatives before transitioning into modern, "eco-friendly" PUVs. Each of which usually costs over P2 million, a price which many could not afford.

PISTON is preparing for a series of strikes and protest actions not only in Metro Manila but across the country in the hopes of more "pro-people" means towards modernization.

"It's obvious that the Marcos administration doesn't listen to the grievances of the transportation sector. If they haven't had enough of the strikes last year, we wouldn't think twice of doing it once again this April," said Baylon.

"If the administration is serious in serving the public... they wouldn't rush the modernization program and wouldn't force the said franchise consolidation."

PISTON reiterates that their demand goes beyond another deadline extension; they are calling for the complete junking of the franchise consolidation requirement and the entire PUVMP.

'A fight against franchise deadlines'

Manibela president Mar Valbuena in a press conference on Thursday encouraged commuters to support their upcoming "welga" alongside PISTON, stating that it's also a fight against the expiration of franchises.

"To our dear commuters, we are asking for understanding in advance. We hope that you give us the same support that you gave before," he said. "We shoudn't look at strikes as anti-government but as a means to air our plight."

"We are united here today to oppose the deadline of our franchises, not just consolidaation... End the consolidation for all we care, but we are asking for the return of the five year validity of our franchises."

"We can't afford the consolidation. We can't afford the expensive modern mini-bus units imported from China."

Valbuena said that the PUVMP in its current form not only jeopardizes the livelihood of drivers and operators, but also the millions of workers and students who rely on their services.

PISTON and Manibela's strike coincides with the banning of e-bikes and e-trikes on major Metro Manila roads starting April 15, with some mobility advocates planning on converging with delegates of the transport strike.