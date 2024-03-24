Philippines resupply boatheavily damaged

Image provided by the AFP shows a Chinese coast guard ship using water cannons on the Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 as it approached Ayungin Shoal yesterday.

Latest water cannon attack by China coast guard

MANILA, Philippines — Again, using water cannons and executing dangerous maneuvers, the Chinese coast guard (CCG) made another attempt yesterday to block Filipino vessels from resupplying a military outpost on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, causing “major damage” and triggering condemnation from the US, the European Union and Japan.

Again, Beijing blamed the Philippines for the incident, saying the resupply mission was a “provocative move that infringes upon China’s sovereignty.”

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año immediately called for a high-level security meeting – tentatively set for Monday – to discuss the next actions to be taken and recommended to President Marcos.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) released video clips that showed a white ship repeatedly blasting another vessel sailing alongside it with a water cannon. One clip showed two white ships simultaneously firing water at the same vessel.

It also released another clip showing a white ship marked “China Coast Guard” crossing the bow of a grey vessel it identified as the Philippine supply boat Unaizah May 4.

It said the videos were taken yesterday morning while the Unaizah May 4 (UM4) was on its way to Ayungin Shoal. The AFP said UM4 was able to complete the rotation and resupply (RORE) mission with the help of the BRP Cabra of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“The UM4 supply boat sustained heavy damages at around 08:52 due to the continued blasting of water cannons from the CCG vessels,” the AFP said in a statement, without describing the nature of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

It was the second time this month the UM4 had been damaged during an attempt to resupply the outpost. In the March 5 RORE mission, a military general and four other passengers of UM4 were slightly injured in the water cannon attack, which also shattered the boat’s windshield.

Periodic updates released by the military said the UM4 left the Naval Detachment Oyster Bay in Puerto Princesa City on Friday and encountered a CCG vessel, which crossed its bow, at 6:08 a.m.

An hour later at 7:09 a.m. as the supply boat was approaching Ayungin Shoal, the Chinese vessel performed what the AFP described as a reverse blocking maneuver, causing near collision.

At around 7:59 a.m., the military said a CCG ship started blasting its water cannon at UM4, “deliberately targeting and hitting the supply boat.”

Some 30 minutes later at 8:38 a.m., the Filipino supply boat was again subjected to water cannon attack from two CCG ships.

The BRP Cabra that was escorting the UM4 was able to maneuver and reach the supply boat to offer help. Before noon, the two vessels were able to reach Ayungin Shoal to unload supplies and provisions on the Sierra Madre using inflatable boats.

“Personnel are being rotated in to ensure that BRP Sierra Madre’s mission posture remains uncompromised. This RORE operation is again a manifestation of the AFP’s resolve in rightfully and lawfully maintaining its presence at the shoal in the continued protection of Philippine sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ),” the AFP said.

Security cluster

Año, who chairs the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), said the government’s security cluster, including Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, would have to convene in the light of China’s growing aggressiveness in asserting its illegal claim in the West Philippine Sea.

“The systematic and consistent manner in which the PRC continues to carry out these illegal and irresponsible actions belies its hollow claims to peace, dialogue and adherence to international law,” the NTF-WPS said in a statement.

It said China coast guard’s actions have proven to the Filipinos and the international community that China “recognizes no reasonable or legal restraint nor limitation upon its actions under international law.”

It added that the Chinese “reckless and dangerous actions” caused injuries to Filipinos on board UM4.

In its statement, the NTF-WPS also said PCG vessels 4407 and 4409 were able to break through CCG’s blocking formation to provide relief and assistance to the “disabled” UM4.

It said the Chinese were spotted placing a floating barrier at the northwestern entrance to the lagoon of the Ayungin Shoal.

“The Philippines shall continue to act peacefully and responsibly, consistent with international law, particularly UNCLOS and the legally binding 2016 Arbitral Award. Peace and stability cannot be achieved without due regard for the legitimate, well-established and legally settled rights of others,” the NTF-WPS said.

“The Philippines will not be deterred – by veiled threats or hostility – from exercising our legal rights over our maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal which forms part of our EEZ and continental shelf. We demand that China demonstrate in deeds and not in words that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community,” it stressed.

Condemnation

Reacting to the latest Chinese aggression, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson posted on X that her country firmly supports the Philippines against China’s “repeated dangerous maneuvers & water cannons to disrupt (the Philippine Coast Guard’s) lawful activities in the Philippine EEZ.”

“The PRC’s interference with Philippine freedom of navigation violates international law and threatens a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Carlson said.

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya voiced his country’s “grave concern on the repeated dangerous actions by CCG in SCS which resulted in Filipino injuries.”

“Japan stands in solidarity with the Philippines as confirmed at the Japan-Philippines-US Vice Foreign Ministers’ meeting held in this week,” he said.

EU Ambassador Luc Véron said he is “concerned by recurring dangerous maneuvers, blocking and water-cannoning from Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Maritime Militia against Philippine vessels engaged in resupply missions.”

“The EU reiterates the call for all parties to abide by the legally binding 2016 Arbitration Award and international law to peacefully resolve disputes, guaranteeing safety for all in maritime waters,” he said.

In a statement posted on the website of the state-run CGTN, the CCG said it drove away the Philippine vessels from Ayungin Shoal “in a professional manner.”

“The China Coast Guard announced on Saturday that regulatory actions have been taken against Philippine vessels that illegally entered the waters adjacent to Ren’ai Jiao of China’s Nansha Qundao,” the statement read.

Gan Yu, spokesperson for the China Coast Guard, in a separate statement yesterday called the resupply trip to Sierra Madre an “irregular mission” that was carried out just 18 days after the previous one in an “attempt (to) transport construction materials to the illegally ‘grounded’ warship.”

Gan accused the Philippine resupply boat of “forcefully intruding” into the shoal “despite repeated warnings and routeing control” by the CCG, which he said “implemented lawful regulation, interception and expulsion in a reasonable and professional manner.”

“We warn the Philippines that playing with fire is an invitation of disgrace, and the China Coast Guard is ready at all times to defend the country’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” Gan added.

State-run Chinese newspaper Global Times tweeted yesterday the CCG’s spokesperson’s blaming the Philippines for “disrupting the peace and stability of the South China Sea.”

“As you know, our position: Ren’ai Jiao is part of China’s Nansha Qundao. China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao, including Ren’ai Jiao, and their adjacent waters,” the Chinese embassy, for its part, said. — Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Ghio Ong