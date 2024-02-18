Marcos Jr. signs several laws upgrading SUCs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the ceremonial switch-on of the Php 51.3 Billion Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP) in Malacañang on January 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has signed several laws, including one that establishes a college of medicine at the Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-South La Union Campus in Agoo, La Union.

Created under Republic Act (RA) 11978, or An Act Establishing the Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-South La Union Campus-College of Medicine, the institute will primarily offer a Doctor of Medicine program, including an Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine Program.

The program will consist of basic science and clinical courses using a learner-centered, competency-based and community-oriented approach, with the goal of “develop(ing) a corps of professional physicians to strengthen the healthcare system of the country.”

It is also aimed at responding to the human resource development needs of the province of La Union and the Ilocos Region, and is mandated to undertake research and extension services and provide progressive leadership in these areas.

Marcos has also signed RA 11977, which established the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU)-Floridablanca campus in Floridablanca, Pampanga.

The PSAU-Floridablanca campus will offer short-term, technical-vocational, undergraduate and graduate courses within its areas of competency and specialization.

Also signed was RA 11979, which converted the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Parañaque City into a regular campus.

Under the law, the PUP-Parañaque City campus will offer short-term, technical-vocational, undergraduate and graduate courses within its areas of competency and specialization.

Meanwhile, Marcos signed RA 11980, or the Revised Bulacan State University Charter to enhance the capability of the BulSU in providing accessible quality education.

RA 11980 aims to further strengthen BulSU by expanding its curricular offerings and the composition and powers of its governing board, developing the competencies and encouraging the specialization of its constituent units and engaging in conventional or alternative instructional techniques, among other functions.

All laws will take effect 15 days after their publication on the Official Gazette, or in a newspaper of general circulation.