UN rapporteur, CHR discuss expression rights, impact on marginalized

Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 4:40pm
UN rapporteur, CHR discuss expression rights, impact on marginalized
Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, visits the Department of Justice in Manila on January 24, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — United Nations (UN) special rapporteur Irene Khan met with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to deepen her understanding of laws concerning Filipinos’ right to expression and access to digital communications, the agency said Wednesday.

Khan, the UN special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, and the CHR officials discussed Tuesday how these affect various sectors, particularly the marginalized. 

“The findings of the Special Rapporteur based on her meeting with the CHR will be part of her final report which will be presented during the 59th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in June 2025,” the commission said. 

Over the weekend, Khan visited detained journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and human rights workers Alexander Philip Abinguna and Marielle Domequil at the Tacloban City Jail. 

They have been imprisoned on charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives, but rights groups, including Karapatan, argued their detention shows the use of red-tagging and filing of trumped-up charges against advocates of freedom of expression and opinion in the country.

Khan also met with Department of Justice officials, during which she raised concerns on red-tagging, media killings and impunity. 

Khan also had field visits in Baguio City and Cebu City.

In a statement Wednesday, the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) urged Khan to condemn attacks on freedom of expression by the Marcos Jr. government, both in the Philippines and overseas. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

