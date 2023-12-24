^

DOH records 4 more fireworks injuries before New Year

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 24, 2023 | 12:33pm
DOH records 4 more fireworks injuries before New Year
People watch fireworks illuminate the sky at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Metro Manila on December 22, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health tallied four new fireworks-related injuries on Sunday, bringing the total to 12 ahead of New Year festivities. 

Two of the new cases were boys, aged 11 and 17, who used illegal fireworks like piccolo and boga, the DOH said in a report. 

A 23-year-old male and 49-year-old female who lit kwitis—a legal and regulated firecracker—at home also sustained injuries. 

The health department urged mayors and barangay captains to organize community fireworks displays to prevent injuries related to fireworks.

“It’s better to see and hear fireworks not from home, but from a safe distance and in the company of healthy family and friends,” the agency said in Filipino. 

The DOH also reminded Filipinos to safeguard the mental and physical health of their pets during holiday festivities, noting that noises from fireworks can cause anxiety, restlessness and discomfort. 

It said that pets must be kept indoors during fireworks displays or placed in a quiet room to provide a comforting atmosphere. 

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian reiterated Sunday his call for a ban on the sale, distribution, and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices. In 2022, he filed a bill seeking such a ban, which remained pending at the committee level. 

Gatchalian noted that even with the issuance of a Duterte-era executive order limiting the use of firecrackers only to community fireworks displays, injuries related to firecracker use persist. 

“Year after year, victims of firecrackers persist. Year after year, we appeal that there are many other ways to celebrate the New Year joyfully and loudly, not just through fireworks,” he said.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FIRECRACKERS

FIREWORKS
