Christmas Eve forecast: PAGASA expects rain in parts of Philippines

Philstar.com
December 24, 2023 | 11:26am
People watch a Christmas light show ahead of festivities at a park in Makati, Metro Manila on December 22, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Rain showers are possible in some parts of the Philippines on Christmas eve, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday. 

PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said a large part of the country will experience generally fair weather conditions. 

However, residents of Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Aurora and Quezon may expect cloudy skies due to the northeast monsoon or amihan. 

Meanwhile, easterlies or localized thunderstorms may bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Bicol region, Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao. 

PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to at times heavy rain or during severe thunderstorms. 

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain due to the northeast monsoon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

