^

Headlines

UN body urged to probe torture cases, secret detention facilities

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 5:38pm
UN body urged to probe torture cases, secret detention facilities
This photo taken April 27, 2017 shows people allegedly kept inside a hidden room at the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Manila Police Department's Police Station 1 in the Tondo area of Manila.
AFP / Vincent Go

MANILA, Philippines — The torture prevention body of the United Nations should conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the policies and practices of the country’s security forces that lead to torture as well as the use of secret detention facilities, a human rights group said Wednesday. 

Karapatan also urged the UN Subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture (SPT) to probe the “other cruel, degrading and inhumane treatment of those under custody and detention facilities.”

The UN body is visiting the Philippines until December 14 to advise and assist the government in fulfilling its international commitments to prevent torture and other harsh treatment or punishment. 

In its submission to the UN SPT, Karapatan highlighted that security forces under the Marcos administration’s National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict have continued the use of military safe houses or secret detention facilities, and the practice of coercing individuals in the custody of police or military to execute perjured testimonies or affidavits.

The rights watchdog added that the denial of access to legal counsel of choice, family members and organizations, and harassment and red-tagging in detention facilities persist.

It cited the cases of environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano, union organizers April Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dahoya, and indigenous peoples’ rights activist Steve Tauli. 

Despite the passage of the Anti-Torture Act of 2009, Karapatan has documented 488 victims of torture since July 2010. 

Victor Zaharia, the head of UN SPT delegation, said last week that the Philippines is one of the State parties that are “significantly overdue” in establishing a national mechanism for torture prevention under the Optional Protocol. 

vuukle comment

KARAPATAN

TORTURE

UN

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Breaking age barriers: 62-year-old aces Bar exam on first try

Breaking age barriers: 62-year-old aces Bar exam on first try

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
Age doesn’t matter does not only apply to relationships, but also in one of the hardest exams in the Philippines.&...
Headlines
fbtw
Ephraim Bie, 2023 Bar Exams 1st placer, is UST's 5th topnotcher in history

Ephraim Bie, 2023 Bar Exams 1st placer, is UST's 5th topnotcher in history

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
While University of Santo Tomas alumni Ephraim Porciuncula topped this year's Bar Exams, he admits that he still doesn't know...
Headlines
fbtw
IPO cancels TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' trademark, favors TVJ

IPO cancels TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' trademark, favors TVJ

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
In a decision released Tuesday, the IPO ruled that TVJ have the "absolute and exclusive right to register" the “Eat...
Headlines
fbtw
Bar passer behind bars: Alleged Cebu robbery mastermind aces 2023 Bar exams

Bar passer behind bars: Alleged Cebu robbery mastermind aces 2023 Bar exams

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Jigger Geverola is one of the 3,812 successful examinees over 10,387 Bar aspirants who took the exam last September. He is...
Headlines
fbtw
UST law grad tops Bar exams

UST law grad tops Bar exams

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
Only about one-third of examinees passed the 2023 Bar examinations administered by the Supreme Court in September, with a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Stagnating at the bottom': Officials say time and funding needed to improve PISA scores

'Stagnating at the bottom': Officials say time and funding needed to improve PISA scores

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The Department of Education and lawmakers focused on education policy have highlighted the need for curriculum reforms to...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines chase four suspects in Catholic mass bombing

Philippines chase four suspects in Catholic mass bombing

3 hours ago
Police in the Philippines are chasing four men, including two linked to a local militant group, in connection with the deadly...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from Surigao del Sur quake rises to three

Death toll from Surigao del Sur quake rises to three

4 hours ago
The three fatalities were from Davao region and CARAGA.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with