UN body urged to probe torture cases, secret detention facilities

This photo taken April 27, 2017 shows people allegedly kept inside a hidden room at the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Manila Police Department's Police Station 1 in the Tondo area of Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The torture prevention body of the United Nations should conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the policies and practices of the country’s security forces that lead to torture as well as the use of secret detention facilities, a human rights group said Wednesday.

Karapatan also urged the UN Subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture (SPT) to probe the “other cruel, degrading and inhumane treatment of those under custody and detention facilities.”

The UN body is visiting the Philippines until December 14 to advise and assist the government in fulfilling its international commitments to prevent torture and other harsh treatment or punishment.

In its submission to the UN SPT, Karapatan highlighted that security forces under the Marcos administration’s National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict have continued the use of military safe houses or secret detention facilities, and the practice of coercing individuals in the custody of police or military to execute perjured testimonies or affidavits.

The rights watchdog added that the denial of access to legal counsel of choice, family members and organizations, and harassment and red-tagging in detention facilities persist.

It cited the cases of environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano, union organizers April Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dahoya, and indigenous peoples’ rights activist Steve Tauli.

Despite the passage of the Anti-Torture Act of 2009, Karapatan has documented 488 victims of torture since July 2010.

Victor Zaharia, the head of UN SPT delegation, said last week that the Philippines is one of the State parties that are “significantly overdue” in establishing a national mechanism for torture prevention under the Optional Protocol.