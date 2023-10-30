^

Marcos says results of barangays polls 'crucial' to national politics

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 10:41am
Marcos says results of barangays polls 'crucial' to national politics
People wait in line to vote at a polling station for the nationwide village and youth elections in Manila on October 30, 2023.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The outcomes of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections are “crucial” in shaping the national political landscape, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Monday as Filipinos head to polls to choose their village leaders. 

“The results of barangay elections today are going to have an effect on the results of midterm elections and subsequently in national elections,” Marcos told reporters after casting his vote in Batac City, Ilocos Norte. 

The barangay is the smallest political unit in the Philippines, but its leaders have considerable influence. Political parties strategically utilize council posts to establish grassroots power bases. 

“As a national politician, I always say that of all the elected officials, it is the barangay officials who can actually tell you, ‘I will deliver this many votes,’” he added.

In August, Marcos said that his political party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, had been preparing for all political cycles, including barangay elections, which are expected to have a “big impact” on the outcomes of the 2025 midterm polls. 

“We need the support at the barangay level,” he said then. 

‘Don’t waste right to choose officials’

Filipinos head to polling centers to choose leaders responsible for delivering basic public services and implementing national policies for the first time in five years. Over 672,000 seats are up for grabs in the long-delayed elections. 

The chief executive reminded voters not to sell their votes. 

“My advice is not to waste your right to choose your barangay officials. These officials are the ones you face every day, and they are your go-to people to help with your problems,” Marcos said. 

He assured the public that the government will do its part to enforce rules that prohibit vote-buying and selling of votes. 

BARANGAY AND SANGGUNIANG KABATAAN ELECTIONS

BSKE 2023

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
