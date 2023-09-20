^

Headlines

Small-scale fishers worry as Marcos eyes ban

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 20, 2023 | 11:02am
Small-scale fishers worry as Marcos eyes ban
Fishermen unload their catch for the day at a fish port in Paranaque, Metro Manila on July 12, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is considering implementing a fishing ban in some areas to combat overfishing, but there are concerns that it might disproportionately affect sustainable small-scale fishing activities.

Marcos, who is also the agriculture chief, said the government plans to impose a fishing ban and other restrictions in areas intended for fish breeding and propagation to address overfishing and secure fish stocks. 

“Kung minsan kailangan ‘wag uubusin yung isda para sa next season mayroon pa. Kaya ‘yun ‘yung tinitignan natin ngayon,” Marcos was quoted as saying in a Malacañang release. 

(Sometimes, we need to avoid depleting fish stocks so that there will still be some left for the next season. That’s what we’re looking at now.)

He added that there are areas where fishing must be prohibited since they serve as breeding grounds. 

Marcos also said that the government is putting up more cold storage facilities to prevent spoilage of fish catch. 

Small-scale fishers 

But fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) said that small fishers and those who are engaged in subsistence fishing are the “usual targets” of conservation measures and restrictions. 

“In many fishing areas, we always fall prey to such strict fishing regulations accompanied by unjust and hefty penalties including but not limited to P2,500 to P5,000 fine, confiscation of catch and fishing gears, and cases of illegal and unauthorized fishing,” PAMALAKAYA national chairperson Fernando Hicap said. 

More than 80% of the country’s two million fisherfolk use relatively small amounts of capital and small fishing vessels. Small-scale fishers and fish workers are among the country’s poorest and most socially vulnerable sectors.

A report by Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UNFAO) and Rare Philippines in February stressed the role of municipal fishers in ensuring the responsible management and sustainable use of aquatic resources and their supporting ecosystems such as coral reefs, mangroves and seagrass meadows.

Hicap noted that commercial fishing vessels, on the other hand, can carry out unregulated fishing operations anywhere, even within the municipal fishing grounds designated for small-scale fishers. 

'Stop reclamation'

PAMALAKAYA called on the Marcos administration to halt reclamation and conversion of fishing grounds and coastal areas instead of imposing a fishing ban. 

“There are around 187 reclamation projects across the country, as per the Philippine Reclamation Authority itself. These dump-and-fill projects wipe out productive marine and aquatic resources such as mangroves, coral reefs, and other wetlands that result in dramatic dwindling of fish stocks,” Hicap said.

In August, Marcos ordered the suspension of 22 reclamation projects in Manila Bay pending a review of their environmental and social impacts. However, the government has yet to release an official suspension order to the public. 

Hicap said that Marcos’ verbal order is “toothless and sham” without an official executive order. 

 

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

FISHERIES

SMALL-SCALE FISHERFOLK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US alarmed by coral destruction in West Philippine Sea

US alarmed by coral destruction in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The United States – through its top diplomat in the Philippines – has expressed alarm over the destruction of...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI files complaint vs six onion smugglers

NBI files complaint vs six onion smugglers

By Nillicent Bautista | 11 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation filed on Monday a complaint against six unnamed suspects allegedly hoarding onions and...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos defends price cap on rice

Marcos defends price cap on rice

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos defended yesterday the imposition of price caps on rice even as he ordered the increase in buffer stock of...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara wants protection, legal aid for teachers in BSKE

Sara wants protection, legal aid for teachers in BSKE

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Teachers who will serve in polling precincts and vote canvassing during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections should...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT defends P300 million confidential fund request

DICT defends P300 million confidential fund request

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology yesterday defended its request for P300 million in confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More Pinoy families see themselves poor &ndash; poll

More Pinoy families see themselves poor – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The number of Filipino families who consider themselves poor continued to increase in the second quarter survey conducted...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker stands by Maharlika, but will cooperate with SC

Speaker stands by Maharlika, but will cooperate with SC

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday stood by the constitutionality of the Maharlika Investment Fund Act of 2023 after lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw
Environment activists claim abduction by military

Environment activists claim abduction by military

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Flanked by officials who claimed that they “surrendered” to the government, the two environment activists who...
Headlines
fbtw
DOF chief opposes suspension of fuel excise tax

DOF chief opposes suspension of fuel excise tax

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
Suspending the excise tax on petroleum products is expected to have serious repercussions on state coffers and on the overall...
Headlines
fbtw
House exempts active MUP from contributing to pension

House exempts active MUP from contributing to pension

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives yesterday approved on second reading the military and uniformed personnel pension system reform...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with