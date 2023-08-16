^

Former top diplomat Locsin named special envoy to China

August 16, 2023 | 4:21pm
Former top diplomat Locsin named special envoy to China
In this June 27, 2019 file photo, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. congratulates newly-commissioned foreign service officers.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed former foreign affairs chief Teodoro Locsin Jr. as his special envoy to China for special concerns, Malacañang announced Wednesday. 

His appointment comes amid escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea after the China Coast Guard blocked and fired water cannons at Philippine vessels on a resupply mission. 

In September 2022, Locsin was named the ambassador to the United Kingdom, with jurisdiction over Ireland, the Isle of Man, Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Guernsey. It is unclear whether he would keep his post ambassador to London.

Locsin was foreign affairs secretary from 2018 until the end of the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte Jr. 

In 2021, Locsin told Beijing on Twitter to “get the f**k out” of the resource-rich waters—which China claims almost entirely—after months of swarming of Chinese vessels inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. 

Locsin later apologized to Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. 

Last week, the Philippines summoned Huang and protested China’s “illegal actions” after the China Coast Guard blocked and fired water cannons at boats on a resupply mission. China defended its actions as “professional” and “restrained.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico

