US says China's 'dangerous' actions in Philippine waters threaten regional stability

Philstar.com
August 6, 2023 | 3:21pm
US says China's 'dangerous' actions in Philippine waters threaten regional stability
This undated handout released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on August 6, 2023 shows a China Coast Guard (front) blocking a Philippine Coast Guard ship near Second Thomas Shoal during a re-supply mission on August 5.
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The United States condemned China Coast Guard’s blocking and water-cannoning of Philippine vessels on a supply mission, saying these directly jeopardized peace and stability in the region. 

In a statement Sunday, the US State Department said Washington stands with the Philippines following the “dangerous” actions by Chinese coast guard and maritime militia in the West Philippine Sea. 

“Firing water cannons and employing unsafe blocking maneuvers, PRC ships interfered with the Philippines’ lawful exercise of high seas freedom of navigation and jeopardized the safety of the Philippine vessels and crew,” the US State Department said. 

“By impeding necessary provisions from reaching the Filipino service members stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, the PRC has also undertaken unwarranted interference in lawful Philippine maritime operations,” it added. 

The US stressed that China has no lawful claim to the maritime area around Ayungin Shoal—also known as Second Thomas Shoal—as it is located well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. 

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, and has ignored the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration that declared its assertion has no legal basis. 

Washington reaffirmed that an armed attack on Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces—including Coast Guard—would invoke its commitment to come to the defense of its ally under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. 

In a tweet, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu expressed concern over what she called “dangerous and destabilizing” actions against the Philippines.

Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko also said actions that infringe on lawful maritime activities and endanger navigational safety are “totally unacceptable.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico

