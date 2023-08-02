â€˜Captain of capsized boat has no licenseâ€™

^

‘Captain of capsized boat has no license’

Evelyn Macairan, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
August 2, 2023 | 12:00am
Divers from the Philippine Coast Guard conduct search and rescue operations at the site of the capsized bangka at Barangay Kalinawan in Binangonan, Rizal on Friday. The PCG account 40 survivors and 26 passengers perished after the incident on Thursday afternoon. The boat allegedly is overloaded with a maximum capacity of 40 and only 22 were signed in the boat's manifest on July 28, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Donald Anain, the captain of motor banca Aya Express, does not have a valid Boat Captain 1 license, according to the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

“Investigations revealed that the boat captain involved in the tragedy did not possess a valid license, as per records maintained by Marina,” Marina’s legal service director Sharon Aledo said in a statement.

“There will be administrative proceedings pursuant to Marina’s rules and regulations,” she added.

The Aya Express capsized in Laguna de Bay at the tail end of Typhoon Egay on July 27. The boat, with a seating capacity of 42 but which had 70 passengers at the time, was en route to Talim Island when it started to tilt to one side and its outrigger broke.

The incident in Binangonan, Rizal resulted in the deaths of 27 passengers.

Marina met with Talim Island Passenger Motorboat and Patron Association (TIPMOPA) representatives to discuss the duty of Aya Express’ insurance provider.

“As of this writing, there is no showing that the insurance provider has accepted or assessed any claim or has settled reasonable claims. Officers of TIPMOPA are currently in negotiations with the insurer to secure the necessary assistance,” Marina said.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ended on July 30 its search and rescue operations in Laguna de Bay for other possible victims.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of Rizal has pledged to provide financial aid to the victims’ families.

Three charged

Anain, boat owner Rufino Antolin and PCG Petty Officer 2 Jay Rivera are facing criminal complaints over the capsizing of Aya Express.

“Let’s see how the investigation will proceed since the Philippine National Police has turned over the case to Rizal’s prosecutors,” Rizal Police Provincial Office spokesperson Capt. Mariesol Tactaquin said in Filipino in an interview over Radyo 630.

The three respondents were charged with reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicides and multiple physical injuries and negligence.

Anain has surrendered and is currently in police custody.

Some of the 41 survivors earlier said that PCG personnel did not inspect the boat before it left for Talim Island. — Sheila Crisostomo

