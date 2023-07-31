Senate probe sought into Rizal boat accident, officials' liability

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Grace Poe is seeking a Senate investigation into the capsizing of a motorbanca in Laguna Lake, Rizal which resulted in the death of 27 individuals.

In Senate Resolution 704 filed Monday, Poe said the persons responsible for the death of the 27 passengers and the "trauma of the 43 rescued victims" should be held accountable.

"This tragedy revealed serious maritime safety compliance lapses that need to be revisited to determine whether the regulations are insufficient to provide and ensure safe voyage of individuals at sea or whether there is simply complacency in the implementation," Poe added.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo has also filed a similar resolution — Senate Resolution 705 — calling to investigate the incident with the aim of filing "appropriate charges" against concerned officials of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

MB Aya Express capsized off the waters of Binangonan, Rizal last Thursday, and reports show that the boat had carried passengers beyond its maximum capacity.

According to a report on GMA's Unang Balita, the captain of the boat said he did not know the boat was overloaded with passengers. He also said it was strong winds and sudden tides that made the boat tip over.

At least 70 people were onboard the vessel which had a maximum capacity of 60, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

The boat was allowed to sail just a day after storm signals due to Typhoon Egay were lifted.

Poe said the investigation will verify reports on whether the boat was overloaded and if passengers were given life vests.

Those responsible for violations will be held accountable, including the boat's operator, owner, and captain, Poe added.

The Coast Guard may also be held responsible for not monitoring the passenger count and weather conditions despite the absence of a storm signal, Poe added.

The MB Aya Express incident marks the second maritime disaster this year, following a ferry fire in Basilan that claimed 33 lives in March 2023.

Poe said that despite being an archipelago, the Philippines has a troubling maritime safety record, with yearly casualties occurring on aging, wooden motor boats commonly used for fishing or inter-island transport.

Two PCG personnel stationed in Binangonan port have been relieved over the incident in order to prevent their possible interference in the PCG's internal investigation. — Cristina Chi