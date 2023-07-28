'Egay' leaves 13 dead, 500,000 affected â€” NDRRMC

^

'Egay' leaves 13 dead, 500,000 affected — NDRRMC

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 11:31am
In this handout photo from Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) on July 26, 2023, vehicles are seen submerged as water rises along Chico River in Bontoc, Mountain Province as Super Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon Island.
Handout / Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Egay left at least 13 people dead and 500,000 others affected before exiting country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Friday.

Six cases of deaths have been confirmed by the disaster risk reduction council, while the other seven are still being validated, according to NDRRMC’s report.

In its latest report, the NDRRMC said that the combined effects of Egay and the southwest monsoon have affected more than 500,000 locals and displaced more than 42,000. Around 12 have also been injured.

Around 17,000 locals from Regions 1, Region 2, Region 3, MIMAROPA and Region 6 were also pre-emptively evacuated by officials in anticipation of the the cyclone and southwest monsoon, the NDRRMC said.

Of the affected population — or people forced to move out of their homes — at least 29,000 have been served inside evacuation centers and more than 13,000 were accommodated, the NDRRMC added.

The combined effects of Egay and the southwest monsoon have also wreaked havoc in the agricultural sector. According to NDRRMC's count, more than 3,000 farmers and fisherfolk have been affected. Damage to crops and infrastructure has also led to at least P58 million in production losses, according to the NDRRMC.

In addition, the typhoon caused around P2 million worth of infrastructure damage. It damaged six roads, six bridges, two schools, two government facilities, and a private establishment, the NDRRMC noted.

