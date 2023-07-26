House probe sought after missing inmateâ€™s body found in Bilibid septic tank

^

House probe sought after missing inmate’s body found in Bilibid septic tank

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 5:06pm
Undated photo shows of New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.
Miguel De Guzman, File

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers on Wednesday called on the House of Representatives to launch an investigation into the recent discovery of human remains inside a septic tank at the New Bilibid Prison.

House Resolution No. 1136, filed Wednesday by three ACT-CIS partylist representatives, cited the need to revisit the country's laws on public order and safety, especially the state of the country’s correctional facilities.

According to Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS Partylist), the body found inside the septic tank of the NPB’s maximum security compound has been identified as Michael Angelo Cataroja, the  25-year-old inmate who authorities say has been missing since July 15. This was based on the tip he received from an unnamed source who previously bared incidents of violence inside NBP on his radio show.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Wednesday that the decapitated body found inside the septic tank is of a “missing Person Deprived of Liberty” who was last seen June 15, according to a GMA News report.

“Everything is still in the exploratory stage and we’re still trying to find out. Trying to get the bottom of everything,” Remulla said.

Inmates housed inside the NPB’s maximum security compound serve a minimum prison sentence of at least 20 years. Cataroja is serving his sentence for violating the anti-fencing law.

Violence inside NBP 

In a statement, Tulfo said that a "reliable informant" told him over his radio show that Cataroja has been missing since June.

The same source told Tulfo that after Cataroja's body was discovered July 25, a "firefight between two warring gangs" took place at the correctional facility.

“Note that the inmates were allegedly armed with pistols and rifles according to my source where one PDL (person deprived of liberty) died of gunshot wounds and nine others seriously injured,” Tulfo said.

“The killings inside the New Bilibid Prison continue with impunity despite the recent change of leadership at the Bureau of Corrections,” he added.  

After a fruitless search for Cataroja in the 10.87-hectare maximum security compound, the Bureau of Corrections last week sought the help of the Philippine Coast Guard and its search and rescue dogs to aid in the operation.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, authorities reported deadly riots and scuffles among warring gangs inside the NBP, one of which left at least nine inmates dead.

According to a report of The Philippine Star, at least 30 security officers and the camp commander were relieved over the disappearance of Cataroja, NBP officer-in-charge Supt. Angelina Bautista said.

