President Marcos to new AFP chief: Recalibrate internal security operations

President Marcos looks on as new Armed Forces chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. (right) shakes hands with his predecessor Gen. Andres Centino during a change of command and retirement ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has directed newly installed Armed Forces chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. to “recalibrate” internal security operations to ensure that basic government services reach the remotest areas and poorest communities.

In his speech yesterday during the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) change of command at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Marcos expressed confidence in Brawner’s leadership, given his extensive experience in safeguarding peace in conflict-affected areas.

“I urge you to recalibrate our internal security operations so that we can deliver public services in geographically isolated and disadvantaged communities,” the commander-in-chief said.

Brawner replaced Gen. Andres Centino, who was appointed presidential adviser on the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos said he also expects more rebels to return to the fold of the law under Brawner’s watch.

“I know your supervision will give rise to a safer and more secure nation where more rebels return to the fold of the law and decide to be productive citizens,” he said.

“I have faith that under the supervision of Gen. Brawner, the Armed Forces will continue to ensure the security of Filipinos and the national sovereignty of our country amidst the challenges ahead,” he said.

Under Republic Act 11939 signed by Marcos in May, the AFP chief should serve for three years, which starts on the date of the signing of the appointment, unless sooner terminated by the president.

Brawner, who was designated Army chief on Dec. 10, 2021, ranked second in the Philippine Military Academy’s “Makatao” Class of 1989.

‘Exemplary’

Marcos, meanwhile, hailed Centino for his successful tenure, saying the AFP – with him at the helm – has made significant strides in reducing the presence and capabilities of communists and local terrorist groups.

He also cited Centino’s role in securing the country’s borders, including the West Philippine Sea, conducting hundreds of maritime air and naval patrols as well as deploying hundreds of troops “to defend our islands.”

“You have demonstrated exemplary service and resolute commitment to our nation’s peace, order and security,” the President said.

The AFP under Centino’s command, Marcos said, also established dozens of littoral monitoring stations and detachments across the country.

During Centino’s stint, the AFP facilitated the deployment of military observers to the United Nation’s peacekeeping operations in India and Pakistan, as well as to the UN Mission in South Sudan and the UN Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic.

“I thus convey my utmost respect and gratitude to Gen. Centino. As you enter your well-deserved retirement I hope that you will continue to pursue endeavors that will benefit our fellow Filipinos and our entire nation,” he said.

Marcos said he has designated Centino as presidential adviser on the West Philippine Sea so that the country can still gain from the “talent and the skills and the experience that Gen. Andy has acquired over his 39 years of service.”

The President renewed his commitment to modernizing the AFP to strengthen external defense capabilities.

“Along with our efforts to strengthen our external defense capabilities, I ask you to continue working with national government agencies and civilian stakeholders to form archipelagic consciousness amongst Filipinos. This will help champion our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he said.

“At this juncture allow me to urge you all to work towards an armed forces that is agile and prepared for any contingency,” Marcos said.

Modernization

In his message, Brawner vowed to continue modernizing the military to make it more capable of protecting and defending the country’s territory.

“In line with the President’s pronouncement of not giving an inch of our territory, the AFP will endeavor to modernize its personnel, equipment, facilities, processes and systems so as to enable it to be a lethal and competent fighting force capable of defending our territory from external aggression,” he said.

He made no mention of China, specifically its provocative actions in the West Philippine Sea and its seizure of land features within Philippine territory.

Brawner said AFP modernization would also factor in cyber warfare, which is “a great equalizer,” as the Philippines has “great potential to be a player in the cyber domain.”

“We shall also actively pursue our international defense and security engagements to strengthen our relations with our allies and partners,” he said. “We shall actively participate in the United Nations missions to enhance our country’s reputation as a peace-loving nation.”

He thanked the President for his appointment as 40th AFP chief, and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro for recommending him to the position.

He also vowed to give special attention to normalizing the process in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, specifically regarding disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of former fighters of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. — Michael Punongbayan, Sheila Crisostomo