^

Headlines

Filipino lawmaker receives nuclear advocacy recognition

Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 10:44am
Filipino lawmaker receives nuclear advocacy recognition

MANILA, Philippines — The American Nuclear Society (ANS) awarded Rep. Mark Cojuangco (Pangasinan, 2nd District) of the "Distinguished Public Service Award" on June 12 for his advocacy for nuclear energy and addressing the Philippines' energy crisis.

He is the first Asian and Filipino to receive the accolade, which is given to public servants who demonstrate leadership in the development of energy policies, public enlightenment and major national or worldwide contributions to the improvement of humanity.

Cojuangco currently chairs the House Special Committee on Nuclear Energy, which is tasked with drafting legislation about nuclear power, constructing the infrastructure needed, and assuring cost-competitiveness.

He also calls for the revival of the controversial Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, the nation's first attempt at nuclear energy development and has been sitting idle since its completion in 1986.

Meanwhile, Cojuangco said that this acknowledgment underscores the Philippines' efforts to accept nuclear energy as a workable and sustainable power source.

"I consider this recognition both as a motivation and a greater responsibility to continue advancing safe, clean, and affordable electricity for every Filipino. Carrying this award, I am fueled by a stronger desire to push our nation toward the realization of reliable," Cojuangco said.

For Alpas Pinas, a nuclear energy advocacy group in the Philippines to whom Cojuangco is a member, the significance of the award extends beyond the lawmaker's individual accomplishment."

As the Philippines faces a pressing energy crisis and a need to explore sustainable energy options, nuclear energy emerges as a promising solution," Alpas Pilipinas Convenor Gayle Certeza said.

"Cong. Cojuangco's recognition by the ANS highlights the country's potential to harness nuclear energy, offering reliable, safe, and affordable energy while reducing our reliance on fossil fuels," she added.

The ANS, the world's leading organization for nuclear sciences and technology, held its annual meeting and opening plenary in Indianapolis, USA this year. — Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio

vuukle comment

NUCLEAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s adviser on West Philippine Sea to address incursions, near-collisions

Marcos Jr.’s adviser on West Philippine Sea to address incursions, near-collisions

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
President Marcos wants more focus on handling the country’s problems with China in the West Philippine Sea, which is...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA approaches Philippines, may become Egay

LPA approaches Philippines, may become Egay

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The low-pressure area off the coast of Eastern Samar has been forecast to develop into a tropical cyclone last night or today...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rises four spots in 2023 passport ranking

Philippines rises four spots in 2023 passport ranking

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
The Philippine passport has climbed up by four spots in the third quarter of this year's Henley Passport Index, a global ranking...
Headlines
fbtw
&rsquo;75 percent of Pinoys want US-Philippines military partnership in West Philippine Sea&rsquo;

’75 percent of Pinoys want US-Philippines military partnership in West Philippine Sea’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 3 days ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has revealed that a rider question in the most recent Pulse Asia survey shows that Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
75% of Filipinos back closer US-PH military ties amid tensions in West Philippine Sea

75% of Filipinos back closer US-PH military ties amid tensions in West Philippine Sea

By Cristina Chi | 3 days ago
75% of Filipinos said they are in favor of “strengthening the military ties between the US and the Philippines amid...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government launches Maharlika microsite

Government launches Maharlika microsite

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Marcos administration has put up a microsite dedicated to the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund as it faces criticism...
Headlines
fbtw
Laoag diocese starts sainthood bid for teen girl

Laoag diocese starts sainthood bid for teen girl

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The Diocese of Laoag in Ilocos Norte will launch a sainthood cause for 13-year-old Niña Ruiz-Abad, who is remembered...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen: Marcos wants to stop dealing with ICC

SolGen: Marcos wants to stop dealing with ICC

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has agreed to end the Philippines’ engagement with the International Criminal Court after the tribunal...
Headlines
fbtw

Truthtellers: 37 years of making truth prevail

By Andrea Panaligan | 12 hours ago
“Truth Shall Prevail” has always been a daunting mission, if only because of its certainty.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with